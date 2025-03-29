Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Saturday, March 29

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Mavericks vs. Bulls: Josh Giddey to record 40.5 points, rebounds and assists -115 @ bet365

Giddey has been one of the most talked-about players in the NBA over the last few days, and that shouldn't be a surprise since he delivered an absolutely epic performance in the win over the Lakers on Thursday. The Australian guard seems to have found his place in the world in Chicago, and he's showing what he can do when given a significant role in the rotation, which was not the case in Oklahoma City last season. Giddey has been putting up outstanding numbers in recent weeks, averaging 22.5 points, 10.0 rebounds and 9.5 assists per game across eight contests since the beginning of March. He should deliver another impressive stat line when facing a depleted Dallas backcourt this Saturday.

Pacers vs. Thunder: Tyrese Haliburton to record 27.5 points + assists -115 @ bet365

Haliburton has been one of the best players in the NBA recently, not only among point guards but in every position. He was riding a 12-game double-double streak that ended with the 162-109 win over the Wizards on Thursday, in which he recorded 29 points and six assists. Overall, Haliburton has recorded at least 28 points and assists in each of his last five appearances dating back to March 15, and he has a good chance to reach that number once again here. The Pacers will need him at his best if they want to get past the Thunder, a title contender, in this marquee matchup Saturday.

Lakers vs. Grizzlies: Lakers to win +115 @ bet365

While it would be easy and tempting to go for player props on Luka Doncic, LeBron James or even Ja Morant, the only right way to go here is to back the Lakers winning this game. The Grizzlies are going through a lot right now following the firing of head coach Taylor Jenkins, and it's uncertain how they'll prepare for this game. Plus, Morant is questionable due to a hamstring issue that has kept him sidelined for the last six games. Even though Scotty Pippen has been a reliable replacement in the backcourt, he doesn't have the physicality to slow Doncic down. The Lakers have had a couple of disappointing performances in recent days, but they should be able to take advantage of the Grizzlies' struggles and secure the victory here.