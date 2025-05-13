NBA Betting
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Tuesday, May 13

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on May 13, 2025
This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets for Tuesday, May 13

Andrew Nembhard over 16.5 points + assists (-127, BetRivers)

Indiana Pacers at Cleveland Cavaliers

Alex Barutha (1:45 PM ET): Blowout games have led to some low minutes during these playoffs for Nembhard, but he's averaging 15.8 points and 6.7 assists per 36 minutes. In the first two, more competitive, games of this series, he averaged 18.5 points and 9.5 assists in 36.5 minutes. Indiana has gotten better contributions from Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner lately, but Nembhard is the one I trust the most at this point besides Tyrese Haliburton.

Aaron Gordon over 26.5 points + rebounds + assists (-110, DraftKings)

Denver Nuggets at Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Barutha (1:45 PM ET): Minus the blowout Game 2, Gordon is averaging 19.7 points, 12.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists in this series (36.4 PRA). He's just been a stat sheet stuffer in this series and often ends up with the ball in his hands, whether it be in the natural flow of the offense or through an offensive board. Plus, he's certainly one of the players coach David Adelman trusts.

Chet Holmgren over 9.5 rebounds (-130, DraftKings)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Denver Nuggets

Alex Barutha (1:45 PM ET): Holmgren's offense has been up and down, and he's gotten in some foul trouble, but he's been cleaning the glass. Despite averaging just 30.8 minutes in this series, he's grabbing 11.5 rebounds. Isaiah Hartenstein is often guarding Nikola Jokic, and then immediately boxing him out, while Holmgren flies in for a free defensive board. He also has seven offensive rebounds over the past two games.

Max Strus O2.5 threes (-125, DraftKings)

Cavaliers vs. Pacers, 7pm ET

Nick Whalen (3:50 PM ET): Strus has gone over this number in three straight, taking 9.0 threes per game in that span. With Donovan Mitchell at less-than-100-percent, Darius Garland fighting through a toe injury and Evan Mobley still working back from an ankle, I expect Cleveland to continue to lean on Strus in a do-or-die spot.

