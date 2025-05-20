Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks, Player Props for Tuesday, May 20

Advanced stats to help you choose the right players

Best NBA Bets Today

Julius Randle over 24.5 points + assists (-118, FanDuel)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Barutha (5:30 PM ET): We'll see how much of a focus OKC puts on stopping Anthony Edwards. That gameplan for Golden State resulted in Randle taking on extra usage and playing well. Across that whole series, Randle averaged 25.2 points and 7.4 assists. The Thunder are better than the Warriors, but I'm willing to take a chance with how relatively low this prop is.

Jalen Williams over 1.5 steals (+138, FanDuel)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Alex Barutha (12:30 PM ET): There weren't a lot of healthy matchups between these two squads during the regular season, so the sample isn't perfect. However, when the Wolves were healthy during the first matchup of the year, Williams had three steals as Minnesota committed 23 turnovers. He played well defensively the rest of the year against the Wolves as well, averaging 2.0 steals per game in 37.5 minutes.

