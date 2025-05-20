NBA Betting
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks, Player Props for Tuesday, May 20

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Published on May 20, 2025
This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Julius Randle over 24.5 points + assists (-118, FanDuel)

Minnesota Timberwolves at Oklahoma City Thunder

Alex Barutha (5:30 PM ET): We'll see how much of a focus OKC puts on stopping Anthony Edwards. That gameplan for Golden State resulted in Randle taking on extra usage and playing well. Across that whole series, Randle averaged 25.2 points and 7.4 assists. The Thunder are better than the Warriors, but I'm willing to take a chance with how relatively low this prop is.

Jalen Williams over 1.5 steals (+138, FanDuel)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Alex Barutha (12:30 PM ET): There weren't a lot of healthy matchups between these two squads during the regular season, so the sample isn't perfect. However, when the Wolves were healthy during the first matchup of the year, Williams had three steals as Minnesota committed 23 turnovers. He played well defensively the rest of the year against the Wolves as well, averaging 2.0 steals per game in 37.5 minutes.

Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
