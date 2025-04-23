NBA Betting
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, April 23

Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Wednesday, April 23

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on April 23, 2025
This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Alperen Sengun over 24.5 points + assists (-115, BetMGM)

Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets

Alex Barutha: Sengun felt like the only reliable source of offense for Houston in Game 1, and he finished with 26 points on 18 field-goal attempts with one assist. He also led the team in frontcourt touches (52), and had 11 potential assists convert to just one real assist, as the Rockets shot 39 FG% and 21 3P%. Ultimately, I don't think coach Ime Udoka can afford to pull him in any situation.

Fred VanVleet over 2.5 threes (-135, DraftKings)

Golden State Warriors at Houston Rockets

Alex Barutha: VanVleet went 2-for-13 on threes in Game 1, and eight of those were classified as wide open. I expect a bounceback game tonight, especially with a number this low. Game 1 included, VanVleet has averaged 4.3 three-point makes this season in games where he launches double-digit triples.

Paolo Banchero over 8.5 rebounds (-118, BetRivers)

Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics

Alex Barutha: Banchero grabbed 11 boards in Game 1 with the Celtics shooting a nice 45 FG% and 43 FG%. Boston is expected to be without Jayson Tatum tonight, which should result in worse offense and more available boards. Per NBA.com, he also led the team in adjusted rebound chance percentage.

Derrick White over 21.5 points + assists (-120, DraftKings)

Orlando Magic at Boston Celtics

Alex Barutha: Like mentioned above, Tatum is expected to be out tonight. White was excellent in Game 1, posting 30 points on 18 field-goal attempts and two assists. He was also second on the team in frontcourt touches behind Tatum. Jaylen Brown is less than 100 percent as well, so I think coach Mazzulla will see how much he can push White to run the offense and buy the stars some time.

Derrick White O21.5 PTS + AST (-125, BetMGM)

Celtics vs. Magic, 7pm ET

Nick Whalen: The (extremely) low total in this game does scare me a bit, but the Celtics will likely be without Jayson Tatum, and White is who tends to benefit most. With Tatum off the court this season, White picks up a 5.2-percentage-point jump in usage rate, while adding about 6.0 PTS+AST per 36 minutes.

Andrew Wiggins over 5.5 rebounds (+110, BetMGM)

Miami Heat at Cleveland Cavaliers

Alex Barutha: In Game 1, Wiggins grabbed six rebounds and notably led the Heat in adjusted rebound chance percentage (85.7%). There should be more available rebounds tonight, as I don't expect Cleveland to shoot 51 FG% and 42 3P% again. Either way, I think we're getting a fair number at plus-odds for someone who should essentially be on the court for 40 minutes.

