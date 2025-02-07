Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Friday, February 7

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Victor Wembanyama over 28.5 points + assists (-102) at Charlotte Hornets

FanDuel, 5:23 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I do have some concern about this game's blowout potential, with the Spurs at 10-point favorite on the road. But, who is guarding Wemby here? Charlotte's center options are Moussa Diabate -- great rebounder, but he's on a two-way contract -- and the ghost of Taj Gibson. I'm just banking on either Wembanyama scoring at will or getting double-teamed and creating for his teammates. This is a little more risky with De'Aaron Fox now in the fold and taking usage, but I think it makes sense on the surface.

Race to 4 Rebounds in Cavaliers at Wizards: Jarrett Allen (+140)

DraftKings, 5:13 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This game could get out of hand quickly, with the Cavaliers favored by 17 points on the road. So, I don't want to make any assumptions that Allen will play late into the contest. This option caught my eye, however. Over the past 10 games, Washington is allowing the most rebounds per minute (1.2) in first quarters. Allen is one of the better rebounders in the NBA and has averaged 11.5 per game across his past 10. There should be a good chance he's the first guy to four boards here, and I like getting plus-money.

Isaiah Collier over 0.5 steals (-200) at Phoenix Suns

BetRivers, 5:00 PM CT

Alex Barutha: At -200, this may be more of a parlay-filler, but I still think it's worth betting. Collier has been more active on defense lately, averaging 1.1 steals across his past 10 games. Tonight should mark a good situation for him, as the Suns are one of the most turnover-prone teams in the league. Across the past 10 games, they've allowed 9.3 steals per 48 minutes, ranking 2nd-highest in the NBA. In Phoenix's last three games alone, they've allowed...