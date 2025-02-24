Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Monday, February 24

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page. You can find more picks at Bookies.com/picks.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Get The RotoWire Picks App: Search "RotoWire Picks" on your iPhone, iPad or Android device.

Best NBA Bets Today

3-Leg Parlay: Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins to each score 15+ points at Atlanta Hawks (-133)

FanDuel, 1:13 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Atlanta has completely forgotten how to play defense. Across their past 10 games, they're allowing 125 points per 48 minutes -- most in the NBA. There aren't many reliable scoring options on Miami outside of Herro, Adebayo and Wiggins, so I'm banking on them all having quality performances. Herro is averaging 25.1 PPG in February, Wiggins has 45 total points in his past two games while playing 82 minutes, and Adebayo has scored at least 15 points in 11 straight games.

LaMelo Ball over 6.5 assists (-143) at Sacramento Kings

BetRivers, 1:38 PM CT

Alex Barutha: This is a little bit of a plug-and-play -- as in, plug your nose and play it. Between injuries and blowouts, Ball is averaging just 22.0 minutes in his five games played since Jan. 27. But I'm hoping to take advantage of this discounted number against a Kings team bleeding points and, more importantly, assists. Sacramento is allowing the second-most assists per 48 minutes (30.2) across the past 10 games, notably giving up 11-assist games to Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Trey Murphy in the past 30 days. Ball is averaging 7.8 dimes when he plays at least 30 minutes.

Zach LaVine over 2.5 threes (-125) vs. Charlotte Hornets

FanDuel, 3:30 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Opponents are taking the second-most three-point attempts against the Hornets per 48 minutes (42.8) over the past 10 games. Over the past 30 days, five players have hit at least five threes against this team, including seven threes from Jamal Murray and six from Nikola Jokic. LaVine is having some issues from deep, shooting 28.6% over his past six games, but he's still making 2.3 per game. I'm banking on him shooting better, or at least more, tonight.

Donovan Clingan over 2.5 blocks (+148) at Utah Jazz

FanDuel, 1:20 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Clingan will start his fourth straight game tonight, and he's averaging 2.8 blocks per game in his 13 total starts. Utah remains one of the most blocked teams in the league. Over the past 10 games, they're being blocked 5.9 times per 48 minutes -- tied for second most. Over the past 30 days, they've allowed four-block games to Zach Edey, Rudy Gobert, Royce O'Neale and Nick Richards.

Shaedon Sharpe over 2.5 made threes (+180) at Utah Jazz

FanDuel, 2:02 PM CT

Alex Barutha: We're getting nearly 2-to-1 odds here, which feels good considering Sharpe's volume of threes and Utah's weakness guarding the perimeter. The off-guard can be streaky from distance, making 2.0 threes at 33.3% across his past 15 appearances. But Utah is allowing the second-most three-point makes per 48 (15.1) across the past 10 games. And over the past 30 days, they've allowed four performances of 6+ made threes to Grayson Allen, Steph Curry, Anthony Edwards and Jalen Green. Parlaying this with Clingan's blocks gets you +463.

Trail Blazers -6.5 at Jazz

FanDuel Sportsbook, 4:15 PM CT

Nick Whalen: While this is mostly a fade of the Jazz, who will be without their five best players tonight, it's also an endorsement of the Blazers, who have quietly flipped the narrative on their season and are (somehow) on the fringes of the Play-In race. Over the last 15 games, Portland is up to No. 2 in defensive rating and No. 6 in NET rating, going 10-5 SU in that span.