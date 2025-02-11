Best NBA Bets Today: Free Player Props, Picks on Tuesday, February 11

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Jalen Brunson over 35.5 points + assists (-115) at Indiana Pacers

FanDuel, 11:31 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Brunson has played well against the Pacers this season, averaging 29.5 points and 7.5 assists in two matchups -- about what he's averaging across his past 10 games. Even if Indiana steps up their individual defense against Brunson, this game still has a sky-high 239.5 over/under, giving the point guard plenty of chances to rack up stats. Indiana has allowed some big games to guards over the past month, including 45/7/7 to Austin Reaves, 34/17 to Trae Young and 35 points to Donovan Mitchell.

Matas Buzelis over 14.5 points + assists (-105) vs. Detroit Pistons

BetMGM, 11:42 AM CT

Alex Barutha: After trading Zach LaVine, this Bulls roster is ready to embrace the tank. It's still extremely guard-heavy, though. The rookie, Buzelis, is one of the few talented forwards on the roster. He's been playing more lately, to good results. Over the past five games, he's averaged 15.6 points on 61.7 FG%. That efficiency will come down, though he's mostly still playing within his game -- attacking the basket and taking open threes. Buzelis also posted a career-high five assists in Chicago's most recent game, so I'm hoping his vision has opened up a bit. This game as a high 237.0 over/under, and Detroit has been susceptible to big performances from forwards. Over the past 30 days, they've given up:

37/6/4, and 26/7/7 to Pascal Siakam

30/9/7 to Evan Mobley

36/7/5 to Kevin Durant

32/7/4 to Franz Wagner

New York Knicks at Indiana Pacers Over 239.5 (-108)

DraftKings Sportsbook - 12:40 PM CT

Kirien Sprecher: The Over has hit in six of New York's last seven games, and the Knicks are 11-2 in their last 13 road games. However, Indiana has been a tough place for New York to play lately, with the Pacers winning five straight at home in the series between Eastern Conference contenders. I like a lot of offense in what should be a closely contested game, especially if defensive stalwarts OG Anunoby and Myles Turner continue to miss time.

Scottie Barnes O7.5 rebounds at Sixers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:43 PM CT

Nick Whalen: The Raptors are down RJ Barrett and Jakob Poeltl and going up against one of the worst rebounding teams in the NBA. Even if Joel Embiid plays, this should be a good spot for Barnes to continue racking up counting stats. Over the last 10 games, Philly ranks 29th in the NBA in Total Rebound Percentage.

Josh Hart O9.5 rebounds at Pacers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:43 PM CT

Nick Whalen: The only team with a lower TRB% than the Sixers of late? The Indiana Pacers, who could be without Myles Turner again tonight. Indy is dead-last in TRB% over both the last 10 and last five games, and while Hart has gone three straight games without double-digit boards, I think he snaps out of that in a big way.

Ausar Thompson O2.5 assists at Bulls

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:43 PM CT

Nick Whalen: Thompson has gone over in five straight games, including in a win over the Bulls earlier this month. The Bulls allow the most opponent assists in the NBA, and we should see plenty of scoring with the total sitting at 237.0.

Jalen Duren O11.5 rebounds at Bulls

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:43 PM CT

Nick Whalen: The big man has gone over this number in eight of his last 13 games and pulled down 35 total rebounds in two previous matchups against Chicago. The Bulls rank bottom-10 in TRB% over their last 10 contests.

Grizzlies -3.5 at Suns

FanDuel Sportsbook, 2:43 PM CT

Nick Whalen: The Suns are without Bradley Beal, but they're essentially a two-man team anyway. Meanwhile, we have a clean injury report for Memphis, which is coming off of an ugly loss to OKC on Saturday. Memphis is 13-3 ATS after a loss this season (best in the NBA) and 16-9-1 ATS on the road. The Grizzlies are also 7-3 ATS as a road favorite.