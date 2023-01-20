Best NBA Bets Today - NBA Picks for Friday, January 20

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and useful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Heat moneyline (120) at Mavericks

BetMGM, 2:49 PM CT

Alex Barutha: These squads are trending in opposite directions, with the Mavericks 2-5 and the Heat 5-2 over the past two weeks. The biggest factor here is Dallas missing Christian Wood without a great replacement for his scoring. That should allow the Heat defense to focus on Luka Doncic and Spencer Dinwiddie. The Heat are also solid on the road, with an 11-12 record away from home.

The BetMGM Massachusetts bonus code ROTOBONUS will deliver a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000 for all new customers.





OKC Thunder +3.5 at Sacramento Kings

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11:30am CT

Nick Whalen: The status of Domantas Sabonis is the big news item to watch here. If he sits, I love the Thunder to cover this number on the road. Even if Sabonis plays, the Thunder should have a good chance to hang around. They're in the midst of their best stretch of the season, partially spurred on by Josh Giddey settling into a groove alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. OKC is 14-8 ATS away from home this season, including 14-5 ATS as as a road dog. The Thunder have won six of their last seven games, with all six wins coming by double digits.

Ohio sports bettors can get started with DraftKings Ohio, one of the most influential brands and apps in American sports betting. Sign-up today using the DraftKings Ohio promo code and earn $200 instantly when placing a qualifying bet of $5 or more.