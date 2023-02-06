Best NBA Bets Today - NBA Picks for Monday, February 6

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and useful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Lauri Markkanen over 36.5 P+R+A vs. Mavericks (-120)

FanDuel, 4:33 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Jazz are 9-point favorites in this game with the Mavericks down Luka Doncic and everyone traded for Kyrie Irving. Markkanen's stats are strongly correlated with outcome and location. His true shooting percentage is exactly 5% higher at home, and he sees increases of +5.1 PPG, +1.3 RPG and +0.9 APG in victories. His recent play has been encouraging as well. December 19 was the last time Markkanen scored fewer than 20 points, and since then, he's averaging 28.8 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

The FanDuel Massachusetts promo code will provide all new players with a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000.





LA Clippers -7.5 at Brooklyn Nets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 11AM CT

Nick Whalen: This is more about targeting the Nets while they're shorthanded than anything else. Obviously, Kevin Durant is still injured, and Kyrie Irving is now completely out of the picture, while Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith are expected to debut later in the week. Brooklyn could put together a scrappy effort – much as they did Saturday against Washington – but I'll side with the Clippers to take care of business on the road. The Clips are 9-7 ATS as road favorites this season and 17-14 ATS on the road overall.

The DraftKings Massachusetts promo code will provide you with $200 in bonus bets if you win your first bet after you sign up with this popular online sportsbook.





DeMar DeRozan Over 0.5 Threes (+120) vs. Spurs

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:15 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: DeRozan isn't known as a prolific three-point shooter, but he's shot 61.5 percent from beyond the arc while attempting 3.3 three-pointers per game across his last four appearances. The Spurs will be without several key contributors during Monday's matchup, and I like the odds for DeRozan to make at least one three given his recent success from long range.

One of the most influential sportsbooks in the country is gearing up for Super Bowl LVII. Sign-up today using the DraftKings Ohio promo code and earn $200 instantly when placing a qualifying bet of $5 or more.