Best NBA Bets Today - NBA Picks for Thursday, March 30

Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
March 30, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Al Horford over 2.5 threes (+130) at Milwaukee

PointsBet, 1:45 PM CT

Alex Barutha: With the Bucks and Brook Lopez playing a drop coverage, I like Horford's ability to space the floor and get open threes. The last time Horford faced Milwaukee, he launched six threes, and he's taken at least four triples in each of his past six appearances. During this stretch, he's made 2.3 per game at 40.0 percent.

Trey Murphy O15.5 points at Denver

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1pm CT

Nick Whalen: Murphy has quickly developed into one of my favorite role players in the league, and the absence of Zion Williamson has enabled him to hang onto a significant role throughout the entire season. Over his last 12 games, he's up to 20.1 points per game on 53.3 percent shooting, including a ridiculous 49 percent from deep on 8.7 attempts. Eruptions of 41 and 32 points are carrying those averages, but Murphy is riding a 13-game double-digit scoring streak and has dropped below 15 points only twice in that span. Denver is not an ideal matchup, but if Nikola Jokic ends up sitting the front end of a back-to-back set, this could turn into a faster-paced game.

