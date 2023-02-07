NBA Betting
Best NBA Bets Today - NBA Picks for Tuesday, February 7

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Ken "K-Train" Crites 
Nick Whalen 
February 7, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Magic +1.0 vs. Knicks

FanDuel, 3:57 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Orlando has the most ATS victories as home underdogs this season (14-7), and while the Knicks have been great as away favorites (6-2), I don't trust them without Mitchell Robinson protecting the interior. RJ Barrett is also questionable with an illness that caused him to miss New York's previous game, so even if he plays, he'll be less than 100 percent. Both teams have been playing pretty average basketball lately, so give me the home team.

Phoenix Suns -6.0 at Brooklyn Nets

DraftKings Sportsbook, Noon CT

Nick Whalen: No offense to Cam Thomas, but I'm fading the Nets on the second night of a back-to-back set. Phoenix comes in having won two in a row (over Boston and Detroit) and gets Devin Booker back from a lengthy injury absence. Booker likely won't play big minutes, but his presence is still a tangible boost. Phoenix is 7-5 ATS this season with a rest advantage, while the Nets are 4-8 with a rest disadvantage. Both Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith are expected to be available for Brooklyn, but I see this as a tough spot to integrate a pair of new players on the second half of a back-to-back.

Julius Randle under 27.5 points at Orlando (-112)

FanDuel, 4:30 ET

Ken Crites: Back in late October, Randle scored 25 points over 34 minutes of run during a home win over the Magic.  Tonight they play in Orlando.  Randle has averaged 25.9 points over his last 10 games.  But the bigger factor is Jalen Brunson is heating up.  He's averaging 30.8 points per game over his last five contests.  I think Brunson will teach Fultz, Harris and Anthony a few lessons tonight while the Magic throw crazy length at Randle. The Magic have won three of their last four and given up 111.75 points per game over that span. I suspect Randle will have a solid game, but 28 points is a reach.

