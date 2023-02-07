Best NBA Bets Today - NBA Picks for Tuesday, February 7

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and useful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Magic +1.0 vs. Knicks

FanDuel, 3:57 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Orlando has the most ATS victories as home underdogs this season (14-7), and while the Knicks have been great as away favorites (6-2), I don't trust them without Mitchell Robinson protecting the interior. RJ Barrett is also questionable with an illness that caused him to miss New York's previous game, so even if he plays, he'll be less than 100 percent. Both teams have been playing pretty average basketball lately, so give me the home team.

The FanDuel Massachusetts promo code will provide all new players with a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $1,000.





Phoenix Suns -6.0 at Brooklyn Nets

DraftKings Sportsbook, Noon CT

Nick Whalen: No offense to Cam Thomas, but I'm fading the Nets on the second night of a back-to-back set. Phoenix comes in having won two in a row (over Boston and Detroit) and gets Devin Booker back from a lengthy injury absence. Booker likely won't play big minutes, but his presence is still a tangible boost. Phoenix is 7-5 ATS this season with a rest advantage, while the Nets are 4-8 with a rest disadvantage. Both Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith are expected to be available for Brooklyn, but I see this as a tough spot to integrate a pair of new players on the second half of a back-to-back.

The DraftKings Massachusetts promo code will provide you with $200 in bonus bets if you win your first bet after you sign up with this popular online sportsbook.





Julius Randle under 27.5 points at Orlando (-112)

FanDuel, 4:30 ET

Ken Crites: Back in late October, Randle scored 25 points over 34 minutes of run during a home win over the Magic. Tonight they play in Orlando. Randle has averaged 25.9 points over his last 10 games. But the bigger factor is Jalen Brunson is heating up. He's averaging 30.8 points per game over his last five contests. I think Brunson will teach Fultz, Harris and Anthony a few lessons tonight while the Magic throw crazy length at Randle. The Magic have won three of their last four and given up 111.75 points per game over that span. I suspect Randle will have a solid game, but 28 points is a reach.

New players can use the FanDuel Ohio promo code and get a No Sweat First Bet worth up to $3,000 to bet on the big game. While the Bengals or Browns did not make it, this is the first time Ohio bettors can wager on the Super Bowl.