Best NBA Bets Today - NBA Picks for Wednesday, February 8

Best Bets

2-Leg Parlay: Kings to win at Houston + Kevin Huerter over 2.5 threes (+145)

DraftKings, 1:38 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I was surprised to see Huerter hasn't hit 3+ threes in any of the past six games, though his minutes have fluctuated due to blowouts. While Wednesday's game could end up being a blowout as well, I still think we're getting good value on the parlay. He should bounce back sooner than later, and his three-point shooting percentage is 5.9% higher in victories. Houston is just a lazy team that has no interest in chasing Huerter around screens all night.

De'Aaron Fox O1.5 Blocks+Steals at Houston Rockets

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2pm CT

Nick Whalen: After Cam Thomas' insatiable desire to shoot the basketball doomed our Suns pick last night in Brooklyn, we're going back to old reliable: targeting the Rockets with blocks + steals props at the DK Sportsbook. Regular readers of this article know the gist – Houston continues to turn the ball over at an alarming rate (17.8% over the last 10 games), while also playing at a top-10 pace.

That's leading to opponents nabbing 10.9 steals per game from the Rockets – by far an NBA-high. Houston is also by far the best in the league at getting shots blocked. Over the last 10 games, the Rockets are surrendering 6.6 rejections per game (again, a league high by far).

All of this adds up to the Rockets allowing nearly 18 blocks + steals per game, so this should be a great spot for Fox, who's racked up 12 blocks/steals over the last four games alone. For better value, consider taking Kevin Huerter O1.5 (+105), Keegan Murray O1.5 (+145) or Domantas Sabonis O1.5 (+125). In Monday's matchup between these two teams, Sabonis, Murray, Huerter and Fox each recorded at least 2.0 blocks/steals.

