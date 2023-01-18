Best NBA Bets Today - NBA Picks for Wednesday, January 18

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Domantas Sabonis over 43.5 points + rebounds + assists (-105) vs. Lakers

BetMGM, 3:15 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Sabonis has played well all year, but he's really found a groove lately. Over the past 15 games, the center is averaging 21.5 points, 14.9 rebounds and 8.3 assists (44.7 P+R+A). Without Anthony Davis, the Lakers are weak at center, and this game has a scorching 247.0 over/under. Given how much Sabonis touches the ball, including rebounding, the fast-paced environment against weak competition could result in a monster performance.

OKC Thunder -4.0 vs. Indiana Pacers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10:50am CT

Nick Whalen: At this point, I think we have to accept that the Thunder are, at worst, an average basketball team. And of late, they've been significantly better than that. The Thunder are fourth in the league in NET rating over their last 10 games, and they're 5-3 ATS this season as a home favorite. They're also 14-8 ATS at home overall, and Indiana will once again be without its best player in Tyrese Haliburton. So far, the Pacers are 0-3 straight up since Haliburton went down, including a pair of blowout losses. Meanwhile, OKC has won five of its last six SU, with all five wins coming by double digits.

