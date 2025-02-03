Best NBA Bets Today: Picks and Player Props for Monday, January 3

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best NBA Bets Today

Memphis Grizzlies (-2.5) vs. San Antonio Spurs

Caesars Sportsbook, 4:36 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Spurs just made a huge trade for De'Aaron Fox, though he's not expected to make his team debut tonight. That leaves mostly the usual cast of characters against the Grizzlies. Both sides are dealing with potential absences, though. Victor Wembanyama (illness) and Ja Morant (shoulder) are questionable, while Desmond Bane (ankle) has been ruled out. As it stands, I'm still willing to back Memphis. They've shown excellent resiliency through injuries all year and have 20 of their 33 wins at home, not to mention being 18-5 against the spread as home favorites. They're also on a back-to-back but are tied for a league-best 6-1 ATS on back-to-backs. Meanwhile, the Spurs are four games under .500 on the road and are a more modest 8-7 ATS as road underdogs.

Christian Braun over 22.5 points + rebounds + assists (-130) vs. New Orleans Pelicans

BetMGM, 4:48 PM CT

Alex Barutha: With Russell Westbrook and Peyton Watson both out, Braun should be able to get back to his 30+ minutes of work he was seeing when the Nuggets were previously dealing with injuries. It's a good matchup for him, as the Pelicans play fast without much defense. Over the past 10 games, they allow the third-most points (120.8), third-most rebounds (48.6) and sixth-most assists (29.2) per 48 minutes. When Braun plays at least 30 minutes this season, he's averaging 16.0 points, 5.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists.

Orlando Magic at Golden State Warriors Under 209.5

DraftKings Sportsbook - 5:00 pm CT

Kirien Sprecher: The under has hit in 5 of the Magic's last 7 games and 6 of their last 9 road games. The over has hit in 5 of Golden State's last 6 games, but Draymond Green didn't play in any of those. With Draymond back, the Warriors defense should be up to par, and the Magic have struggled mightily on offense since Franz Wagner came back -- 102 ORTG (29th in eFG%).