Best NBA Playoff Bets Today - Free Picks for Monday, April 24

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
April 24, 2023

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Anthony Davis over 1.5 steals (+164) vs. Grizzlies

FanDuel, 2:37 PM CT

Alex Barutha: While Davis' rim protection is getting all the attention (5.0 blocks per game), I think there's better value in targeting his steals prop. He's averaging 1.7 steals through three games, and the advanced numbers have him at 4.0 deflections per game. With those in mind, I think getting significant plus money on AD to record multiple steals is good value.

Bucks at Heat: Milwaukee -7.5 + O217.5 total (+295)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 10AM CT

Nick Whalen: We're trying something a little different today and tethering the Bucks with the over on what looks to be like a fairly friendly line. The expected return of Giannis Antetokounmpo should help improve Milwaukee's leaky defense, but Giannis likely won't be 100 percent, and the Bucks' issues on that end of the floor date back to the final weeks of the regular season. Miami scored more than 120 points only 10 times in the regular season but has accomplished that feat in all three games of this series. Each of those games has soared past 217.5 points – particularly Games 1 (247) and 2 (260).

Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
