Boston Celtics NBA Championship Odds: Do The Celtics Need To Make A Trade?

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

The Celtics have the best record in the NBA at 36-15. They are currently considered the title favorites, but do the Celtics need to make a trade to realize their championship potential in 2023?

You can bet on Celtics' NBA Championship odds with Massachusetts sports betting promos being offered by the best Massachusetts sportsbooks.

Boston Celtics NBA Championship Odds For 2023

The Boston Celtics NBA championship odds for 2023 are +400 on BetMGM. Those are the shortest odds of any individual team, but the Celtics are substantial underdogs against the field combined.

Other top mobile betting apps have similar Celtics title odds. FanDuel Sportsbook has the Celtics at +390, DraftKings Sportsbook has them at +370, and Caesars Sportsbook has Boston at +360.

To bet on the Celtics to hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy, sign up with best Massachusetts betting apps, including using the BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get a $1,000 First Bet offer, and using the Caesars Sportsbook Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOFULL to get up to $1,250 on Caesars.

Why The Celtics Need To Make A Trade

Boston made the NBA Finals last year before losing to the Golden State Warriors in six games. Whether the Warriors make it out of the Western Conference again or another team emerges from the pack, a battle-tested opponent would await Boston in the NBA Finals.

Just getting back to that stage won't be easy, as the Eastern Conference includes elite teams such as the Bucks, Nets and 76ers. Boston was lucky to face the Bucks with an injured Khris Middleton last postseason, but the 2021 champs could be healthier for a potential rematch in 2023.

The Boston Celtics NBA championship odds for 2023 could take a hit if the 76ers or Bucks pass Boston in the standings and get home-court advantage in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Nuggets and Grizzlies are also within striking distance of the Celtics' record, and either Western Conference team could make a push for home court in a possible NBA Finals matchup. Making a trade for an impact player could help the Celtics in the playoffs and also aid Boston's NBA championship odds for 2023 by improving the team's performance in the regular season, thus helping to secure the No. 1 seed.

Whom Could The Celtics Trade For To Improve Their NBA Championship Odds?

Adding a key rotation piece in a trade could help the Celtics improve their +400 NBA Championship Odds for 2023 on BetMGM, but are such players available? The short answer is yes, and Boston should be willing to part with the picks and/or players necessary to acquire such a difference-maker.

Boston's biggest needs are either a defensive-minded big man to add depth up front, or a floor-stretching forward to provide a mix of size and spacing alongside top scorers Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. The Celtics acquired Danilo Gallinari to fill the latter need, but he tore his ACL, and now moving out Gallinari's contract for the purpose of matching salary could be the key to trading for his replacement.

If the Celtics decide they do need to make a trade, some possible targets include San Antonio's Jakob Poeltl or Phoenix's Bismack Biyombo if they want a rim protector, or Charlotte's P.J. Washington if they want a shooter. Adding any of those players could prove pivotal in the playoffs when trying to defend Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid, or outscore Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.