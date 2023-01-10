This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Despite offseason coaching drama, the Boston Celtics have gotten off to a hot start in the NBA this season. Currently, they are the top seed in the Eastern Conference, and they lead the NBA in points scored per game as well. Naturally, this has led to the Boston Celtics' NBA Championship odds continuing to improve this season.

Below, we will discuss the recent Boston Celtics NBA Championship odds update.

Boston Celtics' NBA Championship Odds Update To +390

After a strong push during their recent games, the Boston Celtics' NBA Championship odds have continued to improve. Currently, the Celtics odds to win the NBA Championship sit at +290. This means a $100 wager on the Celtics to win the NBA Finals would return $390.

These NBA Championship odds make the Celtics the favorites to win it all, just ahead of the Milwaukee Bucks at +500. This makes sense, as the Celtics currently sit atop the Eastern Conference standings as well.

NBA Betting Offers For Celtics' NBA Championship Odds

As long as you are at least 21 years old and in a legal betting state, you can explore NBA betting offers.

Robert Williams' Return Helps Celtics' NBA Championship Odds

The Boston Celtics started this NBA season very well, and they have not been at full strength for the majority of the season. They began their season without rim protector Robert Williams, who had been out due to an offseason knee injury. However, his return on December 16th as treated them well.

Since then, the Celtics have gone 7-5, including winning seven of their past nine games. Williams has averaged nearly eight points and eight rebounds while blocking 1.3 shots per game.

The return of Williams gives the Celtics a solid rebounder and rim protector, which could be very useful in a postseason run. It will be a mismatch for some teams in the Eastern Conference, giving them a solid bet in the odds to win the NBA championship.