Boston Celtics NBA Finals Odds: Favored Coming Out Of NBA All-Star Break

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

NBA All-Star Weekend is in the books, and the Boston was well-represented, with Jayson Tatum taking home the NBA All-Star Game MVP. He has certainly been the MVP in Boston this season and is a very large reason why the Celtics are the league favorites coming out of the NBA All-Star break.

Below, we will go over the Boston Celtics' NBA Finals odds and discuss if we believe Boston can win it all this season. We also have a list of the top Massachusetts betting promos to redeem from Massachusetts sportsbooks for Boston Celtics NBA Finals bettors today.

Boston Celtics' NBA Finals Odds Update

Following the recent NBA Finals odds update, not only are the Boston Celtics the favorites to win it all, they are the clear favorites, according to oddsmakers. Currently, the Celtics are +280 to win the 2023 NBA Finals. This means a $100 bet on Boston to win it all would win $280.

Immediately following the Celtics in the NBA Finals odds update is the Milwaukee Bucks (+430) who are also in the Eastern Conference. The Phoenix Suns (+480) are the odds favorite amongst Western Conference teams after trading for Kevin Durant. Rounding out the top five in the odds are the Denver Nuggets (+750) and Los Angeles Clippers (+1200).

Celtics Favored Coming Out Of NBA All-Star Break

The confidence for Boston Celtics fans should be very high right now. Going into the NBA All-Star break, the Celtics held a league-best 42-17 record. The NBA All-Star Game itself showcased Jayson Tatum setting a new All-Star Game record by scoring 55 points, which earned him the MVP. Now, Boston is the odds-on favorite to win the NBA Finals this season.

The Eastern Conference will not be easy to win, with the Milwaukee Bucks being a tough matchup for anyone when they are healthy. However, last postseason proved that Boston can outlast their foe in the East.

If you are confident the Celtics can win the NBA Finals, now is the time you should be placing your futures bets. As the regular season comes to a close, the value on this Celtics bet will likely diminish, so claim the NBA betting offers above and place your NBA Finals bets on Boston today.