The Cleveland Cavaliers find themselves in fantastic shape exiting the NBA All-Star Break. With a 38-23 record, the Cavs are the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference, five games behind the No.1 seed Boston Celtics.

When it comes to chasing the NBA Championship, the Cavaliers are not too far away. With a .623 win percentage, they are the fifth-best team in the NBA. In fact, they'd be the No. 2 seed today if they played in the West.

Cleveland Cavaliers Futures Odds Update Exiting The All Star Break

NBA futures markets are some of the most popular NBA odds that you can bet on today. These wagers are fun because they do not settle immediately. For example, if you bet on the Cavaliers to win the NBA Finals, this bet will not settle until the team is eliminated from the NBA Playoffs or at the conclusion of the NBA Finals if they make it that far.

There is tremendous value on Cavaliers NBA Finals odds set at +2500 at BetMGM Ohio today. They are the fifth-best team in the NBA in terms of win percentage but carry the ninth-best odds to bring home the NBA title.

With bonafide studs that include Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland carrying the offense while elite defensive bigs like Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobely pester enemy shooters on a game-by-game basis, this young Cavs team can put it all together for a legit run at the title.

Cleveland Cavaliers Team Win Total Odds

Another great Cavaliers futures market to bet on is their team win total odds. You can find this market, which is set at 50.5 wins at -135 odds at the best Ohio betting apps.

With 21 games left to play in the Cavaliers' season, they only need another 13 wins to cash this ticket if you bet on it now. That is a 13-8 run to close out the year, which is attainable as suggested by the -135 juice.

Where Can I Bet On Cleveland Cavaliers Futures Odds Today?

