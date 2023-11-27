Dr. A's Weekend Recap - Thanksgiving Weekend Stuffed with Injuries

This article is part of our NBA Observations series.

Here are 10 NBA stories from over the weekend you might have missed, including Jalen Johnson's wrist injury buzzkill and a massive comeback from the Bucks on Sunday. The Celtics and Spurs only have two games in Week 6.

Beware the two-game week: The Celtics and Spurs play just two games in Week 6, while only six teams play four times (Nuggets, Pistons, Clippers, Lakers, Pelicans and Jazz). Fantasy managers will have some tough decisions to make on guys like Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Victor Wembanyama and the rest of the Spurs. Additionally, with so few teams going four times this week, four-game weeks will be at a premium in head-to-head leagues, so we could see a lot of waiver-wire movement on fringe players like Reggie Jackson, Killian Hayes, Marvin Bagley, Norman Powell, Terance Mann, Taurean Prince, Herbert Jones, Dyson Daniels, Jordan Hawkins, Collin Sexton, Talen Horton-Tucker and Kelly Olynyk. On a side note, both Jordan Clarkson (illness) and Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) are questionable for the Jazz on Monday, meaning they could possibly be looking at a three-game week, at best.

Luka Doncic suffers left hand injury, being evaluated: Doncic suffered a left hand injury early on Saturday but played through it, finishing with 30 points and a full stat line in a blowout loss to the Clippers. He had X-rays on the hand at halftime and said the hand felt 'good,' but Grant Afseth of SI.com reported that he'll undergo further testing in Dallas on Monday.

Doncic managers will be holding their collective breath, but the fact he played through it and said it felt OK after the game are good signs. It was already a tough time for Luka and his managers with just two games last week, and now we just have to hope the injury isn't serious. Jaden Hardy might become a thing if Doncic is going to miss time.

Jalen Johnson to miss 4-to-6 weeks with wrist injury: The big news on Sunday was that the Hawks' exciting forward will be sidelined anywhere from 4-to-6 weeks due to a wrist injury. Initial reports said nothing was broken, but it was later revealed that he has a left distal radius fracture. He'll be re-evaluated in 3-to-4 weeks, but I'm guessing he'll miss closer to six weeks.

De'Andre Hunter stepped up in his absence on Sunday with 24 points, four rebounds, two assists, a steal, a block and five three-pointers on 7-of-14 shooting and should be picked up everywhere. Saddiq Bey also started but had just seven points and eight boards on 3-of-7 shooting in 29 minutes. Bogdan Bogdanovic also came through with 23 points, seven rebounds and seven triples off the bench, and all three players are going to see a boost in value over the next two months with an increase in minutes for all of them.

Bucks pull off biggest comeback of the season in Lillard revenge game: Damian Lillard scored 31 points and the Bucks came back from being down 26 points to get the 108-102 win against the Blazers for the largest comeback win in the NBA this season. They were down 81-55 early in the third quarter before Giannis Antetokounmpo made a tiebreaking tip-in with 18.5 second left to help seal the win. Giannis finished with 33 points, 16 rebounds and six dimes in the win.

Kristaps Porzingis sits on Sunday with calf injury, will miss "a week or so": Porzingis will miss multiple games with a calf injury and will be re-evaluated "after a week or so," according to coach Joe Mazulla. This means he's out for the Celtics' two-game week, which is probably a best-case scenario. It makes the decision-making process easy for Porzingis, while it should mean more goodies for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford, among others. Ideally, he'll be ready to roll next week, when every team in the league plays just two games.

LaMelo Ball leaves early Sunday with ankle injury: Ball left Sunday's game after suffering a right ankle strain and playing just 14 minutes. His three-game week is in jeopardy as we await more news on Monday ahead of the Hornets game at New York on Tuesday. Ish Smith played 17 minutes off the bench and had four points and four assists, but Terry Rozier would likely be the big winner if Melo is going to miss time.

Terry Rozier (groin) back in action with 22 points on Sunday: Rozier returned from a nine-game absence on Sunday and went off for 22 points, nine assists, a steal and a block in 37 minutes. With LaMelo Ball's status for the upcoming week in doubt, Rozier looks like a strong three-game option in fantasy this week.

Kevin Durant sits again on Sunday with foot injury: Durant missed his second straight game with the foot injury and will hopefully be good to go for a three-game week this scoring period. The good news is that the Suns are off until Wednesday against Toronto, which should be enough time for KD to get right. I'm starting him in weekly leagues.

Victor Wembanyama posts monster line on Sunday: Wemby was not intimidated by Nikola Jokic on Sunday and went nuts with 22 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, six steals, four blocks and two three-pointers in 25 minutes of a 132-120 loss. Wemby is cooking right now, averaging a ridiculous 22 points, 11.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.7 steals, 3.0 blocks and 1.3 triples over his last three games. Jokic has been even more impressive and racked up 39 points, 11 rebounds and nine dimes against the Spurs. Jokic has averaged 35.7 points, 14.3 rebounds, 9.7 assists and 2.3 steals over his last three. The Nuggets snapped a two-game losing streak, while the Spurs lost their 12th straight game on Sunday. The two-game upcoming week for Wemby is a fantasy buzzkill if you've got him on your roster.

Bam Adebayo sits out on Saturday with hip injury: Adebayo missed Saturday's game with a hip injury and will likely be questionable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks. Hopefully, the several days of rest means he'll be good to go for his three-game upcoming week.