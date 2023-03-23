DraftKings NBA: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 23

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

NYK at ORL: Knicks have dropped two in a row.

CLE at BKN: Nets have dropped four in a row.

CHA at NOP: Pelicans are 23-13 at home.

OKC at LAC: Thunder are on a two-game win streak.

For the latest spreads and over/unders, visit RotoWire's NBA Odds page. There you can also find player props, futures, picks, articles and sportsbook bonus codes.

Injuries to Monitor

For all the latest updates, visit RotoWire's NBA Injury News page and our comprehensive NBA Injury Report.

ORL - Jalen Suggs (concussion): OUT

BKN - Ben Simmons (knee): OUT

CHA - Mark Williams (thumb): OUT

NOP - Jose Alvarado (leg), Zion Williamson (hamstring): OUT

LAC - Paul George (knee), Norman Powell (shoulder): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Russell Westbrook, Clippers ($7,900) vs. Thunder

Westbrook is averaging 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, 7.0 assists and 1.0 steals over 10 games, including a high of 50 DK points. He faces the second of back-to-back games against the Thunder, after he finished with 15 points, eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and a block in their last meeting. He also has a chance to take a bigger role in the offense with the absence of Paul George (knee).

Donovan Mitchell, Nets ($8,400) at Nets

Mitchell faces the second of back-to-back meetings with the Nets in Brooklyn after he generated 42.8 DK points in their game on Tuesday. He is averaging 29.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals over his last 10 outings, including a high of 63.8 DK points. He should be up for another solid performance, as the Nets give up the league's eighth-most free throws and allow opponents to shoot an average of 37.3 percent from long range.

Forwards/Centers

Brandon Ingram, Pelicans ($9,000) vs. Hornets

After a two-game absence, Ingram topped 40 DK points in four consecutive outings, averaging 27.8 points, 4.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game. He should continue to thrive against the Hornets, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game and allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.7 percent from the field.

Kawhi Leonard, Clippers ($9,900) vs. Thunder

Leonard faces the second of back-to-back encounters with the Thunder after he totaled 39.5 DK points in their previous game. He is averaging 29.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.7 steals through his last 10 appearances, including a high of 67 DK points. He must step up for his squad in the absence of Paul George (knee) and should excel against the Thunder, who give up the league's seventh-most three-pointers and fourth-most free throws per game.

Jonas Valanciunas, Pelicans ($7,100) vs. Hornets

Valanciunas is on a roll with more than 44 DK points in three straight games, including a high of 52.8. He should continue to prosper against the Hornets, who give up the league's second-most rebounds per game and the fourth-most points per game to opposing centers. The Hornets are also shorthanded in the frontcourt.

Expected Chalk

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder ($9,600) at Clippers

Gilgeous-Alexander faces the second of back-to-back matchups with the Clippers after he recorded 31 points, seven rebounds and four assists in their previous encounter. He should shine again, especially with a more favorable matchup without elite backcourt defender Paul George (knee).

Value Picks

Terance Mann, Clippers ($4,900) vs. Thunder

Mann is averaging 7.5 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists over 10 games, including a high of 27 DK points. He is up for extra responsibility in the absence of Paul George (knee), and he should do well against the Thunder, who give up the league's eighth-most points per game to point guards.

Josh Richardson, Pelicans ($4,300) vs. Hornets

Richardson is averaging 9.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals through five outings, including a high of 37 DK points. He has a good chance to prosper against the Hornets' lackluster defense, which gives up the league's 10th-most free throws per game.

Royce O'Neale, Nets ($4,700) vs. Cavaliers

O'Neale totaled 28 DK points in Tuesday's matchup against the Cavs, and he is averaging 8.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.2 assists across his last five outings. He should continue to fill the stat sheet, playing key minutes off the bench.

Marcus Morris, Clippers ($4,700) vs. Thunder

Morris is averaging 8.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists over the last five games, despite playing just four minutes in one due to an ejection. He will have to step up on both ends of the floor in the absence of Paul George and should thrive against the Thunder, who give up the league's fourth-most points per game to power forwards.

Mason Plumlee, Clippers ($4,800) vs. Thunder

Plumlee continues to add a spark off the bench, averaging 6.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.2 assists through the previous five games. He faces an advantageous matchup against the Thunder, who give up the league's most rebounds per game.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Bruno plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: duelingdan.