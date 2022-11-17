DraftKings NBA - DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 17

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Slate Overview

BKN at POR (-2.5), O/U: 220

SAS at SAC (-7), O/U: 238.5

DET at LAC (-9.5), O/U: 215.5

Injuries to Monitor

BKN - T.J. Warren (foot), Kyrie Irving (suspension): OUT

POR - Justise Winslow (ankle), Keon Johnson (hip), Jusuf Nurkic (thigh): Questionable

Olivier Sarr (wrist), Gary Payton (abdomen): OUT

SAS - Malaki Branham (ankle), Romeo Langford (COVID-19), Blake Wesley (knee), Zach Collins (leg): OUT

SAC - Keegan Murray (back): Questionable

DET - Cory Joseph (hip): Questionable

Cade Cunningham (leg), Isaiah Stewart (toe): OUT

LAC - Paul George (hand), Luke Kennard (calf): Questionable

Kawhi Leonard (knee): OUT

Elite Players

Guards

Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers ($10,000) vs. Nets

Lillard averages 27.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He topped 40 DK points in his last three games and has a favorable matchup against the Nets who have lost two in a row. The Nets allow opponents to shoot an average of 38.7 percent from long range, which is the third highest in the league.

Devin Vassell, Spurs ($7,000) at Kings

Vassell exceeded 30 DK points in nine of 11 games, with a high of 48.8 on the season. He has an advantageous matchup against the Kings, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.6 percent from the field, which is second most in the league.

Forwards/Centers

Keldon Johnson, Spurs ($7,400) at Kings

Johnson averages 22.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game, and he totaled more than 30 DK points in 13 of 14 games played. He has a favorable matchup against the Kings, who give up an average of 117.0 points per game, which is sixth most in the league.

Jerami Grant, Trail Blazers ($7,600) vs. Nets

Grant averages 21.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, and he scored more than 44 DK points in the last three games. He has a chance to keep it rolling offensively, as the Nets give up an average of 23.2 points per game to power forwards. The Nets also give up 45.1 rebounds per game, which is the eighth most in the league.

Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,400) vs. Spurs

Sabonis logged at least 40 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, with a high of 66.5. He also produced more than 30 DK points in all games except his first of the season. He averages 17.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game and has a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who struggle on the defensive end.

Expected Chalk

De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($9,000) vs. Spurs

Fox has been crucial in leading the Kings to four straight wins, as he averaged 20.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.3 steals, with just 1.8 turnovers per game over that span. He has a chance to keep the offense rolling against the Spurs, who give up 119.5 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 49.8 percent from the field, both of which are league highs.

Value Picks

Charles Bassey, Spurs ($4,400) at Kings

Bassey continues to see consistent action and is averaging 6.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. He totaled at least 18 DK points in four of the last five games and has a favorable matchup in what should be a high-paced game.

Yuta Watanabe, Nets ($3,400) at Trail Blazers

Watanabe averages 6.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 17 minutes per game. He logged over 15 DK points in five of his last six games, as his hustle defense can help bolster his numbers with a couple steals and blocks.

Terence Davis, Kings ($4,300) vs. Spurs

Davis is averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five games. He went off for a total of 59.8 DK points in the last game as he poured in 31 points in 26 minutes of action. He should continue to see extended playing time as a result of his solid play.

Norman Powell, Clippers ($4,200) vs. Pistons

Powell is coming off a quiet outing, but he is averaging 12.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games. He topped 20 DK points six times over that span and can keep it going with a favorable matchup against the Pistons who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field, which is fifth highest in the league.

Edmond Sumner, Nets ($4,000) at Trail Blazers

Sumner is up for another start as Kyrie Irving remains out of the lineup. He is averaging 11.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.7 steals in seven consecutive starts and will have to bring a top-notch effort against the Trail Blazers' backcourt.

