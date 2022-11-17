DraftKings NBA - DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, November 17

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.
Slate Overview
BKN at POR (-2.5), O/U: 220
SAS at SAC (-7), O/U: 238.5
DET at LAC (-9.5), O/U: 215.5
Injuries to Monitor
BKN - T.J. Warren (foot), Kyrie Irving (suspension): OUT
POR - Justise Winslow (ankle), Keon Johnson (hip), Jusuf Nurkic (thigh): Questionable
Olivier Sarr (wrist), Gary Payton (abdomen): OUT
SAS - Malaki Branham (ankle), Romeo Langford (COVID-19), Blake Wesley (knee), Zach Collins (leg): OUT
SAC - Keegan Murray (back): Questionable
DET - Cory Joseph (hip): Questionable
Cade Cunningham (leg), Isaiah Stewart (toe): OUT
LAC - Paul George (hand), Luke Kennard (calf): Questionable
Kawhi Leonard (knee): OUT
Elite Players
Guards
Damian Lillard, Trail Blazers ($10,000) vs. Nets
Lillard averages 27.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.6 assists per game. He topped 40 DK points in his last three games and has a favorable matchup against the Nets who have lost two in a row. The Nets allow opponents to shoot an average of 38.7 percent from long range, which is the third highest in the league.
Devin Vassell, Spurs ($7,000) at Kings
Vassell exceeded 30 DK points in nine of 11 games, with a high of 48.8 on the season. He has an advantageous matchup against the Kings, who allow opponents to shoot an average of 49.6 percent from the field, which is second most in the league.
Forwards/Centers
Keldon Johnson, Spurs ($7,400) at Kings
Johnson averages 22.7 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game, and he totaled more than 30 DK points in 13 of 14 games played. He has a favorable matchup against the Kings, who give up an average of 117.0 points per game, which is sixth most in the league.
Jerami Grant, Trail Blazers ($7,600) vs. Nets
Grant averages 21.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, and he scored more than 44 DK points in the last three games. He has a chance to keep it rolling offensively, as the Nets give up an average of 23.2 points per game to power forwards. The Nets also give up 45.1 rebounds per game, which is the eighth most in the league.
Domantas Sabonis, Kings ($9,400) vs. Spurs
Sabonis logged at least 40 DK points in seven of the last 10 games, with a high of 66.5. He also produced more than 30 DK points in all games except his first of the season. He averages 17.8 points, 11.0 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game and has a favorable matchup against the Spurs, who struggle on the defensive end.
Expected Chalk
De'Aaron Fox, Kings ($9,000) vs. Spurs
Fox has been crucial in leading the Kings to four straight wins, as he averaged 20.8 points, 4.3 rebounds, 9.3 assists and 2.3 steals, with just 1.8 turnovers per game over that span. He has a chance to keep the offense rolling against the Spurs, who give up 119.5 points per game while allowing opponents to shoot 49.8 percent from the field, both of which are league highs.
Value Picks
Charles Bassey, Spurs ($4,400) at Kings
Bassey continues to see consistent action and is averaging 6.5 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.8 blocks per game. He totaled at least 18 DK points in four of the last five games and has a favorable matchup in what should be a high-paced game.
Yuta Watanabe, Nets ($3,400) at Trail Blazers
Watanabe averages 6.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 17 minutes per game. He logged over 15 DK points in five of his last six games, as his hustle defense can help bolster his numbers with a couple steals and blocks.
Terence Davis, Kings ($4,300) vs. Spurs
Davis is averaging 12.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.2 steals over his last five games. He went off for a total of 59.8 DK points in the last game as he poured in 31 points in 26 minutes of action. He should continue to see extended playing time as a result of his solid play.
Norman Powell, Clippers ($4,200) vs. Pistons
Powell is coming off a quiet outing, but he is averaging 12.8 points, 2.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 steals over the last 10 games. He topped 20 DK points six times over that span and can keep it going with a favorable matchup against the Pistons who allow opponents to shoot an average of 47.9 percent from the field, which is fifth highest in the league.
Edmond Sumner, Nets ($4,000) at Trail Blazers
Sumner is up for another start as Kyrie Irving remains out of the lineup. He is averaging 11.6 points, 2.6 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.7 steals in seven consecutive starts and will have to bring a top-notch effort against the Trail Blazers' backcourt.