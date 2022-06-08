RotoWire Partners
DraftKings Video: Talking Best Bets, Value Props for NBA Finals Game 3

DraftKings Video: Talking Best Bets, Value Props for NBA Finals Game 3

Written by 
Nick Whalen 
June 8, 2022

This article is part of our DraftKings NBA series.

Nick Whalen joined Nick Friar and Adam Kaufman on DraftKings' The Sweat to break down Game 3 between the Celtics and Warriors.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Nick Whalen plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: nickwhalen2, DraftKings: wha1en.
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
RotoWire's NBA Editor and host of the RotoWire NBA Podcast. Nick was awarded the FSWA Best Podcast -- All Sports award in 2017 and 2018. Many years ago, Stromile Swift gave Nick his unbelievably sweaty headband after a preseason game. Despite its failure to match his school colors, Nick went on to wear that headband for the entirety of his sixth grade basketball season. Catch Nick on Twitter @wha1en.
Yahoo DFS Basketball: NBA Finals Game 3 Picks
Yahoo DFS Basketball: NBA Finals Game 3 Picks
DraftKings NBA: Game 2 Finals Cheat Sheet
DraftKings NBA: Game 2 Finals Cheat Sheet
FanDuel NBA: Game 2 Finals Value Plays
FanDuel NBA: Game 2 Finals Value Plays
Yahoo DFS Basketball: NBA Finals Game 2 Picks
Yahoo DFS Basketball: NBA Finals Game 2 Picks
NBA Best Bets Tonight: Free Expert Picks for NBA Finals Game 1 Celtics vs. Warriors
NBA Best Bets Tonight: Free Expert Picks for NBA Finals Game 1 Celtics vs. Warriors
NBA Finals Picks and Predictions: Warriors vs. Celtics Preview, Player Props, & Finals MVP Futures
NBA Finals Picks and Predictions: Warriors vs. Celtics Preview, Player Props, & Finals MVP Futures