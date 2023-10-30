Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Week 2 Start/Sit Decisions

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

Likewise, we'll spotlight one Sit candidate at each position that would normally not be a consideration for a spot on your bench, with the focus there often on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

Each week, we'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates for your fantasy rosters that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start or roster rate of 50 percent or less in Yahoo leagues. We'll also typically hone in on players with four-game weeks in an attempt to maximize opportunities for production.

After an exciting first few days of the new campaign, we're set for our first full week of the regular season. For us as fantasy players, that means a return to teams with full four-game weeks, which naturally expands our pool of candidates to consider for starting roles. It also marks the return of a handful of teams playing just two games over seven days, which helps us pinpoint some bigger names that may warrant a rare seat on your bench

TEAMS WITH FOUR GAMES: Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Indiana Pacers, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Pelicans, Orlando Magic, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Toronto Raptors, Utah Jazz

TEAMS WITH THREE GAMES: Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Minnesota Timberwolves, New York Knicks, Oklahoma City Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, Washington Wizards

TEAMS WITH TWO GAMES: Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, Sacramento Kings

Without further ado, let's examine some of the tougher start/sit decisions for Week 1:

Guards

Start: Max Strus, Cavaliers

16% start rate

Strus should continue to see his start rates climb this week, as he's gotten off to quite the auspicious start in his new Cleveland digs. After rising to the level of starting-quality wing over the last season-plus with the Heat, Strus earned himself a nice payday with the Cavs and has quickly begun validating it with averages of 18.7 points, 9.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.0 steals across his first three games. What's more, Strus has accomplished the scoring figure with just 37.3 percent shooting (39.4 percent from distance) and has even contributed a pair of double-doubles with some surprisingly effective rebounding. It's worth noting that the absences of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Jarrett Allen for varying portions of the first three games certainly helped open opportunity up for Strus, but given his past body of work and the high likelihood some of those injuries linger into at least part of the new week, he's a very viable Start candidate.

Start: Alec Burks, Pistons

22% roster rate

Burks has long been a dependable wing who can be effective in either spot starts or off the bench, and he's started the new season offering a vivid reminder of such. The veteran is averaging 16.3 points and 3.7 rebounds over his first three games while shooting a blistering 50 percent from behind the arc. Burks has played between 25 and 31 minutes off the bench in his first three games as well and has been markedly more effective than fellow reserve Jaden Ivey, so there aren't any concerns about playing time heading into Detroit's busy four-game week. With his shooting prowess, Burks can offer a nice boost in multiple offensive categories.

Sit: Tyrese Maxey, 76ers

45% start rate

Maxey is admittedly a particularly counterintuitive Sit candidate when considering he's opened the new season playing what is arguably the best basketball of his career. The fourth-year guard is averaging a whopping 30.3 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists over his first three games while shooting 50 percent, including 56 percent from three-point range. However, Maxey has only two games to work with this week and is also now dealing with a hand injury that could cost him at least one of those contests. Additionally, it's worth noting James Harden has rejoined team activities now that the Sixers are back in Philadelphia from a season-opening road trip, and if The Beard indeed is ready to play in Philly's first game of the week Thursday, Maxey's usage would be due for a dip if he's healthy enough to play.

Forwards

Start: Gordon Hayward, Hornets

44% start rate

Hayward has opened the new season in solid form and particularly sharp from behind the arc, where he's shot 40 percent over his first two games. The veteran wing has averaged 14.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2.0 steals in his first pair of contests even with a healthy LaMelo Ball now sharing the floor with him, and Hayward's hold on the starting small forward role over No. 2 overall pick Brandon Miller seems secure for the time being. Consider rolling with the veteran on the Hornets' four-game week for a chance at solid production across multiple categories.

Start: Ziaire Williams, Grizzlies

11% roster rate

Williams is getting a chance to operate as a starter to open the season and is making very good use of the opportunity, putting up 12.0 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 31.3 minutes per contest. The 2021 first-round pick has improved his scoring and rebounding numbers over that of the previous contest in each of the last two games, topping out with a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double against the Wizards on Saturday. With Ja Morant still weeks away from finishing his suspension and Dillon Brooks now in Houston, there will be plenty of chances for Williams to continue delivering on an upcoming four-game week for the Grizzlies, and he should still likely be available on a solid percentage of waiver wires across fantasy leagues.

Sit: Daniel Gafford, Wizards

55% start rate

Gafford qualifies at both power forward and center in Yahoo leagues and just posted his first double-double of the young season against the Grizzlies on Saturday, but he nevertheless deserves consideration for a spot on your bench despite the Wizards also having a solid three-game schedule this coming week. The big man has averaged a rather ordinary 8.0 points and 8.0 rebounds in his first two contests, and he's also entering the new week dealing with an ankle injury that has him listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Celtics. With very replaceable production and the chance he logs at least one absence, it's safe to explore other options with the same or greater number of upcoming games.

CENTERS

Start: Dereck Lively, Mavericks

38% start rate

Lively may ultimately prove to be the reliable offensive option at center the Mavericks have long been in need of, and the rookie will have four more opportunities in Week 2 to continue refining his already impressive game. The 12th overall pick has come out of the gate averaging 12.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks, and he just logged his first start Friday night against the Nets. While Lively actually played considerably less in that contest – 17 minutes – than during his 31-minute debut off the bench against the Spurs in Dallas' opener, his playing time should begin settling in during this upcoming first full week. Lively should be sharing the floor with skilled facilitators Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving a good bit during the Mavs' full schedule this week, making him a good under-the-radar Start consideration at center.

Start: Jalen Smith, Pacers

8% roster rate

Smith has already built up a solid body of work heading into this season, and he's opened the new campaign with a pair of 13-point tallies that have been complemented by eight- and six-rebound efforts. Smith also dished out a trio of dimes in his most recent game against the Cavs, and just as impressive is the fact he's done it all while averaging just 16 minutes per contest. The playing time may be less than ideal, but Smith has amply proven an ability to churn out efficient performances and will have four games with which to continue doing so this coming week.

Sit: Alperen Sengun, Rockets

54% start rate

Sengun will have only two chances to take the floor this coming week due to the Rockets' light schedule, which presents a tough decision for fantasy managers that have benefitted from the 19.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 6.7 assists per contest the third-year big has contributed thus far. However, there should be three- and four-game centers with a chance to outpace Sengun's production this coming week, making him a consideration for a rare Sit designation.