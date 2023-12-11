Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Week 8 Start/Sit

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

Likewise, we'll spotlight one Sit candidate at each position that would normally not be a consideration for a spot on your bench, with the focus often on players with fewer game opportunities during the coming week.

Each week, we'll aim to highlight a pair of Start candidates for your fantasy rosters that may shape up as some of the tougher calls of the week to make, with the focus usually being on players with a start or roster rate of 50% or less in Yahoo leagues. We'll also typically hone in on players with four-game weeks in an attempt to maximize opportunities for production.

After an unusual In Season Tournament-influenced Week 7 schedule, we're back to normal in Week 8 and have the extra benefit of the overwhelming majority of clubs having four games on their docket.

TEAMS WITH FOUR GAMES: Atlanta Hawks, Boston Celtics, Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Chicago Bulls, Cleveland Cavaliers, Dallas Mavericks, Denver Nuggets, Detroit Pistons, Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, Indiana Pacers, Los Angeles Clippers, Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks, Philadelphia 76ers, Phoenix Suns, Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, San Antonio Spurs, Utah Jazz, Washington Wizards

TEAMS WITH THREE GAMES: Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, Minnesota Timberwolves, Oklahoma City Thunder, Orlando Magic, Toronto Raptors

Without further ado, let's examine some of the tougher start/sit decisions for Week 8:

Guards

Start: Jordan Clarkson, Jazz

43% start rate

Clarkson had a ragged return Friday from a three-game absence due to a thigh injury, but we'll rely more on the veteran's overall body of work in recommending him as a Start option for the Jazz's upcoming four-game week. Clarkson is having an impressive season overall despite a drop in efficiency, averaging 17.1 points, 4.9 assists and 3.3 rebounds per contest and having already contributed a trio of 30+ point efforts. With Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) still out to start the week and Walker Kessler (foot) also set to miss Monday's game at minimum, Clarkson could also be a beneficiary of even more usage than usual for at least part of his busy week.

Start: Caleb Martin, Heat

31% roster rate

Martin got off to a slow start this season following last spring and summer's postseason breakout, but the veteran wing appears to be hitting his stride entering the Heat's four-game week. Martin is now averaging a career-high 11.5 points and is complementing them with 4.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He comes into Miami's full schedule with plenty of steam as well, averaging 17.8 points (on 51.2 percent shooting, including 42.9 percent from three-point range), 5.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists over his last six games. With Miami still dealing with multiple key absences to open the week – Tyler Herro's being the most directly beneficial – Martin should continue to draw starts or see a voluminous role off the bench over the next four games.

ALSO CONSIDER: Killian Hayes, Pistons (29% roster rate)

Sit: Dennis Schroder, Raptors

65% start rate

The Raptors are on a three-game schedule this week, and Schroder's production is typically replaceable by a similarly talented four-game option, making him a Sit consideration. The veteran is enjoying a solid first season in Toronto, but it's also worth noting he'll check into Week 8 having scored in single digits in three of his past four contests while shooting an abysmal 26.5 percent, including 17.6 percent from three-point range, in the entirety of that sample.

Forwards

Start: Tim Hardaway, Mavericks

38% start rate

Hardaway is in the midst of what could be his most productive season in years, as he's now averaging 16.9 points with the benefit of 38.4 percent three-point shooting. The veteran marksman's scoring average is his best since the 2018-19 season and third highest of his career, and his improved consistency is certainly a potential asset you can capitalize on. Hardaway is also offering reasonably serviceable production beyond his usual scoring contributions, as he's pulled down between four and nine rebounds in eight games and has dished out three or more assists in four contests as well.

Start: Saddiq Bey, Hawks

47% start rate

Bey is going to remain entrenched in this spot as long as his start rate is below 50 percent, as the talented forward continues to offer impactful production during his multi-week starting assignment in place of Jalen Johnson (wrist). Bey put up 18.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.0 assists while draining 40 percent of 7.5 attempts from three-point range in his two Week 7 games, and he's providing 16.2 points (on 50 percent shooting, including 51.7 percent from distance), 6.4 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest in his last five starts overall. With Johnson projected to remain out all week, continue rolling with Bey as he gets four more opportunities to thrive this week.

ALSO CONSIDER: Derrick Jones, Mavericks (23% roster rate); Obi Toppin, Pacers (45%-50% start rate)

Sit: Josh Giddey, Thunder

72% start rate

Giddey continues to struggle with virtually every aspect of his game going into Week 8, seeing notable season-over-season drops in every major category and shooting just 41.6 percent, including 30.2 percent from behind the arc. He continues to be started at a high rate because of the upside he demonstrated last season, but Giddey's 9.6 points (on 36.5 percent shooting), 5.9 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.0 steal across his last eight contests are very replaceable during what is also a three-game week for the Thunder.

CENTERS

Start: Dario Saric, Warriors

35% roster rate

Saric came through nicely as a Week 7 Start option, averaging 12.0 points, 9.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists while shooting 44.4 percent from three-point range in his two games. The floor-spacing big man offers the potential for very strong per-minute multi-category production, as he's proven to be a strong fit within the Warriors' system. Saric continues to benefit from frequently facing the opposition's second units, and his integral role as a secondary scoring option combined with his prowess on the boards keeps him very viable this week.

Start: Kevin Love, Heat

11% roster rate

Love is another floor-spacing big who's finding ways to contribute off the second unit, and in his case, he could be due for a continued expanded role in coming games due to injuries to the Heat's frontcourt. Bam Adebayo's hip injury will continue to keep him out for Monday's game against the Hornets, at minimum, while Haywood Highsmith will also miss his third straight game due to back spasms. Love and Orlando Robinson are helping hold down the fort at center for Miami at present, and the former is averaging a solid 9.1 points, 7.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists across just 19.4 minutes per contest in his last eight games. Love is also shooting an impressive 42.4 percent from three-point range in that span, and with his double-double potential factored in, he could be a rewarding option on a four-game week where he may be asked to continue seeing slightly elevated usage.

ALSO CONSIDER: Isaiah Hartenstein, Knicks (15% roster rate)

Sit: Jakob Poeltl, Raptors

76% start rate

Poeltl is the second Raptors piece that can be considered for a spot on your bench during Toronto's three-game week. The big man's scoring is a bit down this year, and although he continues to offer his solid rebounding and block production, he also checks into Week 8 in a bit of a downturn after putting up single-digit point tallies in three of the last five contests. Therefore, consider a four-game option with a comparable role and prowess on the boards, as Poeltl's somewhat inconsistent offensive production makes him less than optimal when he has less than a full schedule like this week.