Fantasy Basketball 2023-24: Week 9 Waiver Wire Targets

This article is part of our In-Season Strategy series.

There is the potential that the Heat could get Tyler Herro (ankle) back during some point in Week 9. While that's not exactly great news for Robinson, he has likely played well enough to keep himself in a prominent role. Fantasy managers in search of three-point shooting should double-check their waiver wire to see if Robinson is still on it.

Robinson is not available in at least half of leagues, but his rostership percentage is still close enough to make him worth mentioning. With the Heat dealing with multiple injuries, Robinson has logged 30 minutes per game. It has led to a resurgence that has seen him average 15.0 points, 2.9 assists and 3.1 three-pointers per game. He is shooting 48.4 percent from the field, which is on pace to be the best mark of his career.

Week 9 brings a busy schedule that includes 15 teams playing four games each. In addition to some viable streaming options, we also have some players who are available in the majority of Yahoo leagues and could provide value for an extended period. Let's highlight six of the top options to prioritize.

Duncan Robinson, Miami Heat (48% available)

Isaiah Hartenstein, New York Knicks (57% available)

Mitchell Robinson has had a checkered injury history. He appeared in only 59 games last season, and he has only one season in his career in which he has played at least 70 games. He's not going to reach that threshold this season, either, with the news that he is going to miss at least eight weeks with an ankle injury.

With Robinson out the last two games, the Knicks have rolled out Jericho Sims as their starting center. However, he didn't stand out in either matchup and played limited minutes. Hartenstein received more time on the floor, which he turned into averages of 9.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 1.0 blocks. He has never finished a season shooting worse than 53.5 percent from the field, and he averaged 6.5 rebounds over just 20 minutes per game last season. Hartenstein could play 25-30 minutes a night moving forward, making him someone to snag off waivers if you still can.

Dante Exum, Dallas Mavericks (57% available)

Speaking of injuries, the Mavericks have been hammered by them. The most significant one recently puts the status of Kyrie Irving (heel) in doubt moving forward. He is in a protective walking boot and using crutches, so it would be reasonable to think that he might not be back on the floor anytime soon.

With the Mavericks missing so many players, Exum has logged at least 28 minutes in each of the last four games. To say he played well would be an understatement. During that span, he averaged 19.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.0 three-pointers. That kind of production will be difficult to sustain, but with Irving out, plenty of minutes could continue to come Exum's way.

Dario Saric, Golden State Warriors (57% available)

The Warriors are struggling and things aren't going to get better for them anytime soon. After striking Jusuf Nurkic, Draymond Green has been suspended indefinitely by the league. It was reported that he will need to complete counseling before he can return, so it would not be a surprise to see him miss multiple weeks.

When Green was suspended for five games earlier this season, Saric received a boost in fantasy. During that span, he averaged 14.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.2 three-pointers. He is a reliable three-point option, shooting 36.1 percent from behind the arc for his career. Add Saric now, before it's too late.

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors (65% available)

Kuminga has been up-and-down during his third season in the league. He has shown tantalizing upside, and his average of 12.0 points per game is two points higher than last season. However, he is shooting just 30.4 percent from behind the arc and has provided very little in terms of assists and defensive stats, which has made him difficult to roster in most leagues.

However, there is a bit of a bright side. Kuminga has averaged 15.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.7 three-pointers over his last six games. His hot streak comes at an opportune time with Draymond Green suspended indefinitely. Expect some inconsistent stat lines, but Kuminga should play enough moving forward to be worth adding.

Talen Horton-Tucker, Utah Jazz (81% available)

Horton-Tucker was an unexpected fantasy asset down the stretch last season. The Jazz were dealing with a ton of injuries, which enabled him to average 29 minutes over his final 19 games. That expanded role left him with averages of 18.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, 6.0 assists and 1.4 three-pointers during that span. The same role hasn't been available to him this season, as he's playing just 22 minutes per game.

As limited as Horton-Tucker has been, he has still put up 10.4 points, 2.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 three-pointers per game. There is the potential for him to play more moving forward with the announcement Tuesday that Jordan Clarkson (thigh) is expected to miss at least two weeks. To further complicate matters for the Jazz, Keyonte George suffered a foot injury Wednesday and has been ruled out for at least the rest of the week. With Horton-Tucker's ability to contribute in so many different areas, look for him to provide meaningful fantasy returns again. With both Clarkson and George out Thursday, Horton-Tucker provided 23 points, two rebounds, four assists and four steals across 30 minutes versus the Trail Blazers.