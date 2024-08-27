Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2024: Yahoo 9-Category Head-to-Head 2.0

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.
A big thanks to Scott St. Pierre and Scott Keller of Menace Podmen and SportsEthos WNBA for hosting this 9-category head-to-head mock draft on Yahoo! It used Yahoo's default category league settings, notably requiring two centers.
I was picking from the No. 9 spot and landed Trae Young, setting me up for a threes, assists, steals and FT% focused build. If you have any specific strategy questions, you can hit me up on Twitter @BaruthaAlex or comment on this article.
The mock draft results in order will be listed below. After that, there will be a chart that outlines each team individually.
Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft Results
- Victor Wembanyama (SAS - C)
- Nikola Jokić (DEN - C)
- Luka Doncic (DAL - PG,SG)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC - PG)
- Tyrese Haliburton (IND - PG,SG)
- Anthony Davis (LAL - PF,C)
- Jayson Tatum (BOS - SF,PF)
- Joel Embiid (PHI - C)
- Trae Young (ATL - PG)
- Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL - PF,C)
- Kevin Durant (PHX - SF,PF)
- Kyrie Irving (DAL - PG,SG)
- Tyrese Maxey (PHI - PG,SG)
- Jalen Brunson (NYK - PG)
- Damian Lillard (MIL - PG)
- Scottie Barnes (TOR - SG,SF,PF)
- James Harden (LAC - PG,SG)
- LaMelo Ball (CHA - PG,SG)
- Anthony Edwards (MIN - SG,SF)
- Chet Holmgren (OKC - PF,C)
- Donovan Mitchell (CLE - PG,SG)
- Domantas Sabonis (SAC - C)
- Stephen Curry (GSW - PG,SG)
- Devin Booker (PHX - PG,SG)
- Fred VanVleet (HOU - PG)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM - PF,C)
- Kawhi Leonard (LAC - SG,SF,PF)
- Jalen Johnson (ATL - PF)
- Paul George (PHI - SG,SF,PF)
- Jalen Williams (OKC - SG,SF,PF)
- De'Aaron Fox (SAC - PG)
- Dejounte Murray (NOP - PG,SG)
- Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN - PF,C)
- LeBron James (LAL - SF,PF)
- Bam Adebayo (MIA - C)
- Lauri Markkanen (UTA - SF,PF)
- Jarrett Allen (CLE - C)
- Jimmy Butler (MIA - SF,PF)
- DeMar DeRozan (SAC - SF,PF)
- Myles Turner (IND - C)
- Desmond Bane (MEM - SG,SF)
- Paolo Banchero (ORL - SF,PF)
- Alperen Sengun (HOU - C)
- Ja Morant (MEM - PG)
- Jamal Murray (DEN - PG,SG)
- Derrick White (BOS - PG,SG)
- Cade Cunningham (DET - PG,SG)
- Evan Mobley (CLE - PF,C)
- Jaylen Brown (BOS - SG,SF)
- Immanuel Quickley (TOR - PG,SG)
- Jalen Duren (DET - C)
- Franz Wagner (ORL - SF,PF)
- Miles Bridges (CHA - SF,PF)
- Mark Williams (CHA - C)
- Zion Williamson (NOP - PF,C)
- Tobias Harris (DET - SF,PF)
- Darius Garland (CLE - PG)
- Pascal Siakam (IND - SF,PF)
- Brandon Ingram (NOP - SG,SF,PF)
- Isaiah Hartenstein (OKC - C)
- Nic Claxton (BKN - C)
- Josh Giddey (CHI - SG,SF)
- Deandre Ayton (POR - C)
- Rudy Gobert (MIN - C)
- Nikola Vucevic (CHI - PF,C)
- Anfernee Simons (POR - PG,SG)
- Mikal Bridges (NYK - SG,SF,PF)
- Brook Lopez (MIL - C)
- Devin Vassell (SAS - SG,SF)
- Julius Randle (NYK - PF)
- Zach LaVine (CHI - SG,SF)
- Brandon Miller (CHA - SG,SF)
- Alex Caruso (OKC - SG,SF)
- Jonas Valanciunas (WAS - C)
- D'Angelo Russell (LAL - PG)
- Jusuf Nurkic (PHX - C)
- Michael Porter Jr. (DEN - SF,PF)
- Trey Murphy III (NOP - SF,PF)
- Keegan Murray (SAC - SF,PF)
- Coby White (CHI - PG,SG)
- Khris Middleton (MIL - SF)
- Jrue Holiday (BOS - PG,SG)
- Jerami Grant (POR - SF,PF)
- Bradley Beal (PHX - PG,SG)
- OG Anunoby (NYK - SF,PF)
- Terry Rozier (MIA - PG)
- Jordan Poole (WAS - PG,SG)
- Austin Reaves (LAL - PG,SG)
- Clint Capela (ATL - C)
- Jabari Smith Jr. (HOU - PF,C)
- Chris Paul (SAS - PG)
- CJ McCollum (NOP - PG,SG)
- Tyler Herro (MIA - PG,SG)
- Jakob Poeltl (TOR - C)
- Cam Thomas (BKN - SG)
- Daniel Gafford (DAL - PF,C)
- Herbert Jones (NOP - SF,PF)
- Walker Kessler (UTA - C)
- Ivica Zubac (LAC - C)
- Jalen Suggs (ORL - PG,SG)
- Kyle Kuzma (WAS - PF)
- Jonathan Kuminga (GSW - PF)
- Cameron Johnson (BKN - SF,PF)
- Kristaps Porzingis (BOS - PF,C)
- Draymond Green (GSW - PF,C)
- RJ Barrett (TOR - SF,PF)
- Donovan Clingan (POR - C)
- Dereck Lively II (DAL - C)
- Jalen Green (HOU - PG,SG)
- Keyonte George (UTA - PG,SG)
- Bogdan Bogdanovic (ATL - SG,SF)
- Tyus Jones (PHX - PG)
- Naz Reid (MIN - PF,C)
- Brandin Podziemski (GSW - SG)
- John Collins (UTA - PF,C)
- Malcolm Brogdon (WAS - PG,SG)
- Onyeka Okongwu (ATL - PF,C)
- Mike Conley (MIN - PG)
- Bobby Portis (MIL - PF,C)
- Collin Sexton (UTA - PG,SG)
- Mitchell Robinson (NYK - C)
- Shaedon Sharpe (POR - SG,SF)
- Al Horford (BOS - PF,C)
- Gary Trent Jr. (MIL - PG,SG)
- Aaron Nesmith (IND - SF,PF)
- Malik Monk (SAC - SG,SF)
- Buddy Hield (GSW - SG,SF)
- Dennis Schroder (BKN - PG)
- Jaime Jaquez Jr. (MIA - SF)
- Marcus Smart (MEM - PG,SG)
- Ayo Dosunmu (CHI - SG,SF)
- Scoot Henderson (POR - PG)
- De'Anthony Melton (GSW - PG,SG)
- Alex Sarr (WAS - PF)
- Amen Thompson (HOU - SG,SF)
- Dyson Daniels (ATL - PG,SG)
- Andrew Nembhard (IND - PG,SG)
- Klay Thompson (DAL - SG,SF)
- Josh Hart (NYK - SF,PF)
- Grayson Allen (PHX - PG,SG)
- Jonathan Isaac (ORL - SF,PF)
- Trayce Jackson-Davis (GSW - PF,C)
- Zach Edey (MEM - C)
- Ben Simmons (BKN - PG)
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ORL - SG,SF)
- Deni Avdija (POR - SF,PF)
- T.J. McConnell (IND - PG)
- Kelly Olynyk (TOR - C)
- Aaron Gordon (DEN - PF,C)
- Jeremy Sochan (SAS - SF,PF)
- Patrick Williams (CHI - PF)
- Christian Braun (DEN - SG,SF)
- Jaden Ivey (DET - PG,SG)
- Norman Powell (LAC - SG,SF)
- De'Andre Hunter (ATL - SF,PF)
- Donte DiVincenzo (NYK - SG,SF)
Team-by-Team Mock Draft Results
|Patrick's Pleasant Team
|1
|-1
|Victor Wembanyama (SAS - C)
|2
|-24
|Tyrese Maxey (PHI - PG,SG)
|3
|-25
|Fred VanVleet (HOU - PG)
|4
|-48
|Jarrett Allen (CLE - C)
|5
|-49
|Jaylen Brown (BOS - SG,SF)
|6
|-72
|Nic Claxton (BKN - C)
|7
|-73
|Alex Caruso (OKC - SG,SF)
|8
|-96
|OG Anunoby (NYK - SF,PF)
|9
|-97
|Herbert Jones (NOP - SF,PF)
|10
|-120
|Jalen Green (HOU - PG,SG)
|11
|-121
|Mitchell Robinson (NYK - C)
|12
|-144
|De'Anthony Melton (GSW - PG,SG)
|13
|-145
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ORL - SG,SF)
|Papi's Perfect Team
|1
|-2
|Nikola Jokić (DEN - C)
|2
|-23
|Jalen Brunson (NYK - PG)
|3
|-26
|Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM - PF,C)
|4
|-47
|Jimmy Butler (MIA - SF,PF)
|5
|-50
|Immanuel Quickley (TOR - PG,SG)
|6
|-71
|Josh Giddey (CHI - SG,SF)
|7
|-74
|Jonas Valanciunas (WAS - C)
|8
|-95
|Terry Rozier (MIA - PG)
|9
|-98
|Walker Kessler (UTA - C)
|10
|-119
|Keyonte George (UTA - PG,SG)
|11
|-122
|Shaedon Sharpe (POR - SG,SF)
|12
|-143
|Alex Sarr (WAS - PF)
|13
|-146
|Deni Avdija (POR - SF,PF)
|Dan Besbris @OldManSquad
|1
|-3
|Luka Doncic (DAL - PG,SG)
|2
|-22
|Damian Lillard (MIL - PG)
|3
|-27
|Kawhi Leonard (LAC - SG,SF,PF)
|4
|-46
|DeMar DeRozan (SAC - SF,PF)
|5
|-51
|Jalen Duren (DET - C)
|6
|-70
|Deandre Ayton (POR - C)
|7
|-75
|D'Angelo Russell (LAL - PG)
|8
|-94
|Jordan Poole (WAS - PG,SG)
|9
|-99
|Ivica Zubac (LAC - C)
|10
|-118
|Bogdan Bogdanovic (ATL - SG,SF)
|11
|-123
|Al Horford (BOS - PF,C)
|12
|-142
|Amen Thompson (HOU - SG,SF)
|13
|-147
|T.J. McConnell (IND - PG)
|Noah's Notable Team
|1
|-4
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC - PG)
|2
|-21
|Scottie Barnes (TOR - SG,SF,PF)
|3
|-28
|Jalen Johnson (ATL - PF)
|4
|-45
|Myles Turner (IND - C)
|5
|-52
|Franz Wagner (ORL - SF,PF)
|6
|-69
|Rudy Gobert (MIN - C)
|7
|-76
|Jusuf Nurkic (PHX - C)
|8
|-93
|Austin Reaves (LAL - PG,SG)
|9
|-100
|Jalen Suggs (ORL - PG,SG)
|10
|-117
|Tyus Jones (PHX - PG)
|11
|-124
|Gary Trent Jr. (MIL - PG,SG)
|12
|-141
|Dyson Daniels (ATL - PG,SG)
|13
|-148
|Kelly Olynyk (TOR - C)
|Brian's Boss Team
|1
|-5
|Tyrese Haliburton (IND - PG,SG)
|2
|-20
|James Harden (LAC - PG,SG)
|3
|-29
|Paul George (PHI - SG,SF,PF)
|4
|-44
|Desmond Bane (MEM - SG,SF)
|5
|-53
|Miles Bridges (CHA - SF,PF)
|6
|-68
|Nikola Vucevic (CHI - PF,C)
|7
|-77
|Michael Porter Jr. (DEN - SF,PF)
|8
|-92
|Clint Capela (ATL - C)
|9
|-101
|Kyle Kuzma (WAS - PF)
|10
|-116
|Naz Reid (MIN - PF,C)
|11
|-125
|Aaron Nesmith (IND - SF,PF)
|12
|-140
|Andrew Nembhard (IND - PG,SG)
|13
|-149
|Aaron Gordon (DEN - PF,C)
|Kingy
|1
|-6
|Anthony Davis (LAL - PF,C)
|2
|-19
|LaMelo Ball (CHA - PG,SG)
|3
|-30
|Jalen Williams (OKC - SG,SF,PF)
|4
|-43
|Paolo Banchero (ORL - SF,PF)
|5
|-54
|Mark Williams (CHA - C)
|6
|-67
|Anfernee Simons (POR - PG,SG)
|7
|-78
|Trey Murphy III (NOP - SF,PF)
|8
|-91
|Jabari Smith Jr. (HOU - PF,C)
|9
|-102
|Jonathan Kuminga (GSW - PF)
|10
|-115
|Brandin Podziemski (GSW - SG)
|11
|-126
|Malik Monk (SAC - SG,SF)
|12
|-139
|Klay Thompson (DAL - SG,SF)
|13
|-150
|Jeremy Sochan (SAS - SF,PF)
|Bill's Boss Team
|1
|-7
|Jayson Tatum (BOS - SF,PF)
|2
|-18
|Anthony Edwards (MIN - SG,SF)
|3
|-31
|De'Aaron Fox (SAC - PG)
|4
|-42
|Alperen Sengun (HOU - C)
|5
|-55
|Zion Williamson (NOP - PF,C)
|6
|-66
|Mikal Bridges (NYK - SG,SF,PF)
|7
|-79
|Keegan Murray (SAC - SF,PF)
|8
|-90
|Chris Paul (SAS - PG)
|9
|-103
|Cameron Johnson (BKN - SF,PF)
|10
|-114
|John Collins (UTA - PF,C)
|11
|-127
|Buddy Hield (GSW - SG,SF)
|12
|-138
|Josh Hart (NYK - SF,PF)
|13
|-151
|Patrick Williams (CHI - PF)
|Steve | @podcast_pierre
|1
|-8
|Joel Embiid (PHI - C)
|2
|-17
|Chet Holmgren (OKC - PF,C)
|3
|-32
|Dejounte Murray (NOP - PG,SG)
|4
|-41
|Ja Morant (MEM - PG)
|5
|-56
|Tobias Harris (DET - SF,PF)
|6
|-65
|Brook Lopez (MIL - C)
|7
|-80
|Coby White (CHI - PG,SG)
|8
|-89
|CJ McCollum (NOP - PG,SG)
|9
|-104
|Kristaps Porzingis (BOS - PF,C)
|10
|-113
|Malcolm Brogdon (WAS - PG,SG)
|11
|-128
|Dennis Schroder (BKN - PG)
|12
|-137
|Grayson Allen (PHX - PG,SG)
|13
|-152
|Christian Braun (DEN - SG,SF)
|Alex @BaruthaAlex
|1
|-9
|Trae Young (ATL - PG)
|2
|-16
|Donovan Mitchell (CLE - PG,SG)
|3
|-33
|Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN - PF,C)
|4
|-40
|Jamal Murray (DEN - PG,SG)
|5
|-57
|Darius Garland (CLE - PG)
|6
|-64
|Devin Vassell (SAS - SG,SF)
|7
|-81
|Khris Middleton (MIL - SF)
|8
|-88
|Tyler Herro (MIA - PG,SG)
|9
|-105
|Draymond Green (GSW - PF,C)
|10
|-112
|Onyeka Okongwu (ATL - PF,C)
|11
|-129
|Jaime Jaquez Jr. (MIA - SF)
|12
|-136
|Jonathan Isaac (ORL - SF,PF)
|13
|-153
|Jaden Ivey (DET - PG,SG)
|@detskeller | Scott Keller
|1
|-10
|Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL - PF,C)
|2
|-15
|Domantas Sabonis (SAC - C)
|3
|-34
|LeBron James (LAL - SF,PF)
|4
|-39
|Derrick White (BOS - PG,SG)
|5
|-58
|Pascal Siakam (IND - SF,PF)
|6
|-63
|Julius Randle (NYK - PF)
|7
|-82
|Jrue Holiday (BOS - PG,SG)
|8
|-87
|Jakob Poeltl (TOR - C)
|9
|-106
|RJ Barrett (TOR - SF,PF)
|10
|-111
|Mike Conley (MIN - PG)
|11
|-130
|Marcus Smart (MEM - PG,SG)
|12
|-135
|Trayce Jackson-Davis (GSW - PF,C)
|13
|-154
|Norman Powell (LAC - SG,SF)
|Illushan's Ingenious Team
|1
|-11
|Kevin Durant (PHX - SF,PF)
|2
|-14
|Stephen Curry (GSW - PG,SG)
|3
|-35
|Bam Adebayo (MIA - C)
|4
|-38
|Cade Cunningham (DET - PG,SG)
|5
|-59
|Brandon Ingram (NOP - SG,SF,PF)
|6
|-62
|Zach LaVine (CHI - SG,SF)
|7
|-83
|Jerami Grant (POR - SF,PF)
|8
|-86
|Cam Thomas (BKN - SG)
|9
|-107
|Donovan Clingan (POR - C)
|10
|-110
|Bobby Portis (MIL - PF,C)
|11
|-131
|Ayo Dosunmu (CHI - SG,SF)
|12
|-134
|Zach Edey (MEM - C)
|13
|-155
|De'Andre Hunter (ATL - SF,PF)
|Matty G | Insight Fantasy
|1
|-12
|Kyrie Irving (DAL - PG,SG)
|2
|-13
|Devin Booker (PHX - PG,SG)
|3
|-36
|Lauri Markkanen (UTA - SF,PF)
|4
|-37
|Evan Mobley (CLE - PF,C)
|5
|-60
|Isaiah Hartenstein (OKC - C)
|6
|-61
|Brandon Miller (CHA - SG,SF)
|7
|-84
|Bradley Beal (PHX - PG,SG)
|8
|-85
|Daniel Gafford (DAL - PF,C)
|9
|-108
|Dereck Lively II (DAL - C)
|10
|-109
|Collin Sexton (UTA - PG,SG)
|11
|-132
|Scoot Henderson (POR - PG)
|12
|-133
|Ben Simmons (BKN - PG)
|13
|-156
|Donte DiVincenzo (NYK - SG,SF)
Draft Strategy Tips
Check out RotoWire's How to Play Fantasy Basketball guide for a complete walkthrough, but here is some basic advice:
- Check out custom NBA Fantasy Projections and Fantasy Basketball Rankings
- Look into Fantasy Basketball Mock Drafts
- Listen to a Fantasy Basketball Podcast and watch Fantasy Basketball Videos
- Check in on Fantasy Basketball Player News
- Read Fantasy Basketball Articles
- Dive into RotoWire's Fantasy Basketball Draft Kit
- Study NBA Depth Charts
- See RotoWire's Fantasy Basketball Dynasty Rankings