Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2024: Yahoo 9-Category Head-to-Head 2.0

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Updated on August 27, 2024 8:35PM EST

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.

A big thanks to Scott St. Pierre and Scott Keller of Menace Podmen and SportsEthos WNBA for hosting this 9-category head-to-head mock draft on Yahoo! It used Yahoo's default category league settings, notably requiring two centers.

I was picking from the No. 9 spot and landed Trae Young, setting me up for a threes, assists, steals and FT% focused build. If you have any specific strategy questions, you can hit me up on Twitter @BaruthaAlex or comment on this article.

The mock draft results in order will be listed below. After that, there will be a chart that outlines each team individually.

Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft Results

  1. Victor Wembanyama (SAS - C)
  2. Nikola Jokić (DEN - C)
  3. Luka Doncic (DAL - PG,SG)
  4. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC - PG)
  5. Tyrese Haliburton (IND - PG,SG)
  6. Anthony Davis (LAL - PF,C)
  7. Jayson Tatum (BOS - SF,PF)
  8. Joel Embiid (PHI - C)
  9. Trae Young (ATL - PG)
  10. Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL - PF,C)
  11. Kevin Durant (PHX - SF,PF)
  12. Kyrie Irving (DAL - PG,SG)
  13. Tyrese Maxey (PHI - PG,SG)
  14. Jalen Brunson (NYK - PG)
  15. Damian Lillard (MIL - PG)
  16. Scottie Barnes (TOR - SG,SF,PF)
  17. James Harden (LAC - PG,SG)
  18. LaMelo Ball (CHA - PG,SG)
  19. Anthony Edwards (MIN - SG,SF)
  20. Chet Holmgren (OKC - PF,C)
  21. Donovan Mitchell (CLE - PG,SG)
  22. Domantas Sabonis (SAC - C)
  23. Stephen Curry (GSW - PG,SG)
  24. Devin Booker (PHX - PG,SG)
  25. Fred VanVleet (HOU - PG)
  26. Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM - PF,C)
  27. Kawhi Leonard (LAC - SG,SF,PF)
  28. Jalen Johnson (ATL - PF)
  29. Paul George (PHI - SG,SF,PF)
  30. Jalen Williams (OKC - SG,SF,PF)
  31. De'Aaron Fox (SAC - PG)
  32. Dejounte Murray (NOP - PG,SG)
  33. Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN - PF,C)
  34. LeBron James (LAL - SF,PF)
  35. Bam Adebayo (MIA - C)
  36. Lauri Markkanen (UTA - SF,PF)
  37. Jarrett Allen (CLE - C)
  38. Jimmy Butler (MIA - SF,PF)
  39. DeMar DeRozan (SAC - SF,PF)
  40. Myles Turner (IND - C)
  41. Desmond Bane (MEM - SG,SF)
  42. Paolo Banchero (ORL - SF,PF)
  43. Alperen Sengun (HOU - C)
  44. Ja Morant (MEM - PG)
  45. Jamal Murray (DEN - PG,SG)
  46. Derrick White (BOS - PG,SG)
  47. Cade Cunningham (DET - PG,SG)
  48. Evan Mobley (CLE - PF,C)
  49. Jaylen Brown (BOS - SG,SF)
  50. Immanuel Quickley (TOR - PG,SG)
  51. Jalen Duren (DET - C)
  52. Franz Wagner (ORL - SF,PF)
  53. Miles Bridges (CHA - SF,PF)
  54. Mark Williams (CHA - C)
  55. Zion Williamson (NOP - PF,C)
  56. Tobias Harris (DET - SF,PF)
  57. Darius Garland (CLE - PG)
  58. Pascal Siakam (IND - SF,PF)
  59. Brandon Ingram (NOP - SG,SF,PF)
  60. Isaiah Hartenstein (OKC - C)
  61. Nic Claxton (BKN - C)
  62. Josh Giddey (CHI - SG,SF)
  63. Deandre Ayton (POR - C)
  64. Rudy Gobert (MIN - C)
  65. Nikola Vucevic (CHI - PF,C)
  66. Anfernee Simons (POR - PG,SG)
  67. Mikal Bridges (NYK - SG,SF,PF)
  68. Brook Lopez (MIL - C)
  69. Devin Vassell (SAS - SG,SF)
  70. Julius Randle (NYK - PF)
  71. Zach LaVine (CHI - SG,SF)
  72. Brandon Miller (CHA - SG,SF)
  73. Alex Caruso (OKC - SG,SF)
  74. Jonas Valanciunas (WAS - C)
  75. D'Angelo Russell (LAL - PG)
  76. Jusuf Nurkic (PHX - C)
  77. Michael Porter Jr. (DEN - SF,PF)
  78. Trey Murphy III (NOP - SF,PF)
  79. Keegan Murray (SAC - SF,PF)
  80. Coby White (CHI - PG,SG)
  81. Khris Middleton (MIL - SF)
  82. Jrue Holiday (BOS - PG,SG)
  83. Jerami Grant (POR - SF,PF)
  84. Bradley Beal (PHX - PG,SG)
  85. OG Anunoby (NYK - SF,PF)
  86. Terry Rozier (MIA - PG)
  87. Jordan Poole (WAS - PG,SG)
  88. Austin Reaves (LAL - PG,SG)
  89. Clint Capela (ATL - C)
  90. Jabari Smith Jr. (HOU - PF,C)
  91. Chris Paul (SAS - PG)
  92. CJ McCollum (NOP - PG,SG)
  93. Tyler Herro (MIA - PG,SG)
  94. Jakob Poeltl (TOR - C)
  95. Cam Thomas (BKN - SG)
  96. Daniel Gafford (DAL - PF,C)
  97. Herbert Jones (NOP - SF,PF)
  98. Walker Kessler (UTA - C)
  99. Ivica Zubac (LAC - C)
  100. Jalen Suggs (ORL - PG,SG)
  101. Kyle Kuzma (WAS - PF)
  102. Jonathan Kuminga (GSW - PF)
  103. Cameron Johnson (BKN - SF,PF)
  104. Kristaps Porzingis (BOS - PF,C)
  105. Draymond Green (GSW - PF,C)
  106. RJ Barrett (TOR - SF,PF)
  107. Donovan Clingan (POR - C)
  108. Dereck Lively II (DAL - C)
  109. Jalen Green (HOU - PG,SG)
  110. Keyonte George (UTA - PG,SG)
  111. Bogdan Bogdanovic (ATL - SG,SF)
  112. Tyus Jones (PHX - PG)
  113. Naz Reid (MIN - PF,C)
  114. Brandin Podziemski (GSW - SG)
  115. John Collins (UTA - PF,C)
  116. Malcolm Brogdon (WAS - PG,SG)
  117. Onyeka Okongwu (ATL - PF,C)
  118. Mike Conley (MIN - PG)
  119. Bobby Portis (MIL - PF,C)
  120. Collin Sexton (UTA - PG,SG)
  121. Mitchell Robinson (NYK - C)
  122. Shaedon Sharpe (POR - SG,SF)
  123. Al Horford (BOS - PF,C)
  124. Gary Trent Jr. (MIL - PG,SG)
  125. Aaron Nesmith (IND - SF,PF)
  126. Malik Monk (SAC - SG,SF)
  127. Buddy Hield (GSW - SG,SF)
  128. Dennis Schroder (BKN - PG)
  129. Jaime Jaquez Jr. (MIA - SF)
  130. Marcus Smart (MEM - PG,SG)
  131. Ayo Dosunmu (CHI - SG,SF)
  132. Scoot Henderson (POR - PG)
  133. De'Anthony Melton (GSW - PG,SG)
  134. Alex Sarr (WAS - PF)
  135. Amen Thompson (HOU - SG,SF)
  136. Dyson Daniels (ATL - PG,SG)
  137. Andrew Nembhard (IND - PG,SG)
  138. Klay Thompson (DAL - SG,SF)
  139. Josh Hart (NYK - SF,PF)
  140. Grayson Allen (PHX - PG,SG)
  141. Jonathan Isaac (ORL - SF,PF)
  142. Trayce Jackson-Davis (GSW - PF,C)
  143. Zach Edey (MEM - C)
  144. Ben Simmons (BKN - PG)
  145. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ORL - SG,SF)
  146. Deni Avdija (POR - SF,PF)
  147. T.J. McConnell (IND - PG)
  148. Kelly Olynyk (TOR - C)
  149. Aaron Gordon (DEN - PF,C)
  150. Jeremy Sochan (SAS - SF,PF)
  151. Patrick Williams (CHI - PF)
  152. Christian Braun (DEN - SG,SF)
  153. Jaden Ivey (DET - PG,SG)
  154. Norman Powell (LAC - SG,SF)
  155. De'Andre Hunter (ATL - SF,PF)
  156. Donte DiVincenzo (NYK - SG,SF)

Team-by-Team Mock Draft Results

Patrick's Pleasant Team 
1-1Victor Wembanyama (SAS - C) 
2-24Tyrese Maxey (PHI - PG,SG) 
3-25Fred VanVleet (HOU - PG) 
4-48Jarrett Allen (CLE - C) 
5-49Jaylen Brown (BOS - SG,SF) 
6-72Nic Claxton (BKN - C) 
7-73Alex Caruso (OKC - SG,SF) 
8-96OG Anunoby (NYK - SF,PF) 
9-97Herbert Jones (NOP - SF,PF) 
10-120Jalen Green (HOU - PG,SG) 
11-121Mitchell Robinson (NYK - C) 
12-144De'Anthony Melton (GSW - PG,SG) 
13-145Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ORL - SG,SF) 
Papi's Perfect Team 
1-2Nikola Jokić (DEN - C) 
2-23Jalen Brunson (NYK - PG) 
3-26Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM - PF,C) 
4-47Jimmy Butler (MIA - SF,PF) 
5-50Immanuel Quickley (TOR - PG,SG) 
6-71Josh Giddey (CHI - SG,SF) 
7-74Jonas Valanciunas (WAS - C) 
8-95Terry Rozier (MIA - PG) 
9-98Walker Kessler (UTA - C) 
10-119Keyonte George (UTA - PG,SG) 
11-122Shaedon Sharpe (POR - SG,SF) 
12-143Alex Sarr (WAS - PF) 
13-146Deni Avdija (POR - SF,PF) 
Dan Besbris @OldManSquad 
1-3Luka Doncic (DAL - PG,SG) 
2-22Damian Lillard (MIL - PG) 
3-27Kawhi Leonard (LAC - SG,SF,PF) 
4-46DeMar DeRozan (SAC - SF,PF) 
5-51Jalen Duren (DET - C) 
6-70Deandre Ayton (POR - C) 
7-75D'Angelo Russell (LAL - PG) 
8-94Jordan Poole (WAS - PG,SG) 
9-99Ivica Zubac (LAC - C) 
10-118Bogdan Bogdanovic (ATL - SG,SF) 
11-123Al Horford (BOS - PF,C) 
12-142Amen Thompson (HOU - SG,SF) 
13-147T.J. McConnell (IND - PG) 
Noah's Notable Team 
1-4Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC - PG) 
2-21Scottie Barnes (TOR - SG,SF,PF) 
3-28Jalen Johnson (ATL - PF) 
4-45Myles Turner (IND - C) 
5-52Franz Wagner (ORL - SF,PF) 
6-69Rudy Gobert (MIN - C) 
7-76Jusuf Nurkic (PHX - C) 
8-93Austin Reaves (LAL - PG,SG) 
9-100Jalen Suggs (ORL - PG,SG) 
10-117Tyus Jones (PHX - PG) 
11-124Gary Trent Jr. (MIL - PG,SG) 
12-141Dyson Daniels (ATL - PG,SG) 
13-148Kelly Olynyk (TOR - C) 
Brian's Boss Team 
1-5Tyrese Haliburton (IND - PG,SG) 
2-20James Harden (LAC - PG,SG) 
3-29Paul George (PHI - SG,SF,PF) 
4-44Desmond Bane (MEM - SG,SF) 
5-53Miles Bridges (CHA - SF,PF) 
6-68Nikola Vucevic (CHI - PF,C) 
7-77Michael Porter Jr. (DEN - SF,PF) 
8-92Clint Capela (ATL - C) 
9-101Kyle Kuzma (WAS - PF) 
10-116Naz Reid (MIN - PF,C) 
11-125Aaron Nesmith (IND - SF,PF) 
12-140Andrew Nembhard (IND - PG,SG) 
13-149Aaron Gordon (DEN - PF,C) 
Kingy 
1-6Anthony Davis (LAL - PF,C) 
2-19LaMelo Ball (CHA - PG,SG) 
3-30Jalen Williams (OKC - SG,SF,PF) 
4-43Paolo Banchero (ORL - SF,PF) 
5-54Mark Williams (CHA - C) 
6-67Anfernee Simons (POR - PG,SG) 
7-78Trey Murphy III (NOP - SF,PF) 
8-91Jabari Smith Jr. (HOU - PF,C) 
9-102Jonathan Kuminga (GSW - PF) 
10-115Brandin Podziemski (GSW - SG) 
11-126Malik Monk (SAC - SG,SF) 
12-139Klay Thompson (DAL - SG,SF) 
13-150Jeremy Sochan (SAS - SF,PF) 
Bill's Boss Team 
1-7Jayson Tatum (BOS - SF,PF) 
2-18Anthony Edwards (MIN - SG,SF) 
3-31De'Aaron Fox (SAC - PG) 
4-42Alperen Sengun (HOU - C) 
5-55Zion Williamson (NOP - PF,C) 
6-66Mikal Bridges (NYK - SG,SF,PF) 
7-79Keegan Murray (SAC - SF,PF) 
8-90Chris Paul (SAS - PG) 
9-103Cameron Johnson (BKN - SF,PF) 
10-114John Collins (UTA - PF,C) 
11-127Buddy Hield (GSW - SG,SF) 
12-138Josh Hart (NYK - SF,PF) 
13-151Patrick Williams (CHI - PF) 
Steve | @podcast_pierre 
1-8Joel Embiid (PHI - C) 
2-17Chet Holmgren (OKC - PF,C) 
3-32Dejounte Murray (NOP - PG,SG) 
4-41Ja Morant (MEM - PG) 
5-56Tobias Harris (DET - SF,PF) 
6-65Brook Lopez (MIL - C) 
7-80Coby White (CHI - PG,SG) 
8-89CJ McCollum (NOP - PG,SG) 
9-104Kristaps Porzingis (BOS - PF,C) 
10-113Malcolm Brogdon (WAS - PG,SG) 
11-128Dennis Schroder (BKN - PG) 
12-137Grayson Allen (PHX - PG,SG) 
13-152Christian Braun (DEN - SG,SF) 
Alex @BaruthaAlex 
1-9Trae Young (ATL - PG) 
2-16Donovan Mitchell (CLE - PG,SG) 
3-33Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN - PF,C) 
4-40Jamal Murray (DEN - PG,SG) 
5-57Darius Garland (CLE - PG) 
6-64Devin Vassell (SAS - SG,SF) 
7-81Khris Middleton (MIL - SF) 
8-88Tyler Herro (MIA - PG,SG) 
9-105Draymond Green (GSW - PF,C) 
10-112Onyeka Okongwu (ATL - PF,C) 
11-129Jaime Jaquez Jr. (MIA - SF) 
12-136Jonathan Isaac (ORL - SF,PF) 
13-153Jaden Ivey (DET - PG,SG) 
@detskeller | Scott Keller 
1-10Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL - PF,C) 
2-15Domantas Sabonis (SAC - C) 
3-34LeBron James (LAL - SF,PF) 
4-39Derrick White (BOS - PG,SG) 
5-58Pascal Siakam (IND - SF,PF) 
6-63Julius Randle (NYK - PF) 
7-82Jrue Holiday (BOS - PG,SG) 
8-87Jakob Poeltl (TOR - C) 
9-106RJ Barrett (TOR - SF,PF) 
10-111Mike Conley (MIN - PG) 
11-130Marcus Smart (MEM - PG,SG) 
12-135Trayce Jackson-Davis (GSW - PF,C) 
13-154Norman Powell (LAC - SG,SF) 
Illushan's Ingenious Team 
1-11Kevin Durant (PHX - SF,PF) 
2-14Stephen Curry (GSW - PG,SG) 
3-35Bam Adebayo (MIA - C) 
4-38Cade Cunningham (DET - PG,SG) 
5-59Brandon Ingram (NOP - SG,SF,PF) 
6-62Zach LaVine (CHI - SG,SF) 
7-83Jerami Grant (POR - SF,PF) 
8-86Cam Thomas (BKN - SG) 
9-107Donovan Clingan (POR - C) 
10-110Bobby Portis (MIL - PF,C) 
11-131Ayo Dosunmu (CHI - SG,SF) 
12-134Zach Edey (MEM - C) 
13-155De'Andre Hunter (ATL - SF,PF) 
Matty G | Insight Fantasy 
1-12Kyrie Irving (DAL - PG,SG) 
2-13Devin Booker (PHX - PG,SG) 
3-36Lauri Markkanen (UTA - SF,PF) 
4-37Evan Mobley (CLE - PF,C) 
5-60Isaiah Hartenstein (OKC - C) 
6-61Brandon Miller (CHA - SG,SF) 
7-84Bradley Beal (PHX - PG,SG) 
8-85Daniel Gafford (DAL - PF,C) 
9-108Dereck Lively II (DAL - C) 
10-109Collin Sexton (UTA - PG,SG) 
11-132Scoot Henderson (POR - PG) 
12-133Ben Simmons (BKN - PG) 
13-156Donte DiVincenzo (NYK - SG,SF) 

Check out RotoWire's How to Play Fantasy Basketball guide for a complete walkthrough, but here is some basic advice:

Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
