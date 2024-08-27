Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft 2024: Yahoo 9-Category Head-to-Head 2.0

This article is part of our NBA Mock Draft series.

A big thanks to Scott St. Pierre and Scott Keller of Menace Podmen and SportsEthos WNBA for hosting this 9-category head-to-head mock draft on Yahoo! It used Yahoo's default category league settings, notably requiring two centers.

I was picking from the No. 9 spot and landed Trae Young, setting me up for a threes, assists, steals and FT% focused build. If you have any specific strategy questions, you can hit me up on Twitter @BaruthaAlex or comment on this article.

The mock draft results in order will be listed below. After that, there will be a chart that outlines each team individually.

Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft Results

Victor Wembanyama (SAS - C) Nikola Jokić (DEN - C) Luka Doncic (DAL - PG,SG) Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (OKC - PG) Tyrese Haliburton (IND - PG,SG) Anthony Davis (LAL - PF,C) Jayson Tatum (BOS - SF,PF) Joel Embiid (PHI - C) Trae Young (ATL - PG) Giannis Antetokounmpo (MIL - PF,C) Kevin Durant (PHX - SF,PF) Kyrie Irving (DAL - PG,SG) Tyrese Maxey (PHI - PG,SG) Jalen Brunson (NYK - PG) Damian Lillard (MIL - PG) Scottie Barnes (TOR - SG,SF,PF) James Harden (LAC - PG,SG) LaMelo Ball (CHA - PG,SG) Anthony Edwards (MIN - SG,SF) Chet Holmgren (OKC - PF,C) Donovan Mitchell (CLE - PG,SG) Domantas Sabonis (SAC - C) Stephen Curry (GSW - PG,SG) Devin Booker (PHX - PG,SG) Fred VanVleet (HOU - PG) Jaren Jackson Jr. (MEM - PF,C) Kawhi Leonard (LAC - SG,SF,PF) Jalen Johnson (ATL - PF) Paul George (PHI - SG,SF,PF) Jalen Williams (OKC - SG,SF,PF) De'Aaron Fox (SAC - PG) Dejounte Murray (NOP - PG,SG) Karl-Anthony Towns (MIN - PF,C) LeBron James (LAL - SF,PF) Bam Adebayo (MIA - C) Lauri Markkanen (UTA - SF,PF) Jarrett Allen (CLE - C) Jimmy Butler (MIA - SF,PF) DeMar DeRozan (SAC - SF,PF) Myles Turner (IND - C) Desmond Bane (MEM - SG,SF) Paolo Banchero (ORL - SF,PF) Alperen Sengun (HOU - C) Ja Morant (MEM - PG) Jamal Murray (DEN - PG,SG) Derrick White (BOS - PG,SG) Cade Cunningham (DET - PG,SG) Evan Mobley (CLE - PF,C) Jaylen Brown (BOS - SG,SF) Immanuel Quickley (TOR - PG,SG) Jalen Duren (DET - C) Franz Wagner (ORL - SF,PF) Miles Bridges (CHA - SF,PF) Mark Williams (CHA - C) Zion Williamson (NOP - PF,C) Tobias Harris (DET - SF,PF) Darius Garland (CLE - PG) Pascal Siakam (IND - SF,PF) Brandon Ingram (NOP - SG,SF,PF) Isaiah Hartenstein (OKC - C) Nic Claxton (BKN - C) Josh Giddey (CHI - SG,SF) Deandre Ayton (POR - C) Rudy Gobert (MIN - C) Nikola Vucevic (CHI - PF,C) Anfernee Simons (POR - PG,SG) Mikal Bridges (NYK - SG,SF,PF) Brook Lopez (MIL - C) Devin Vassell (SAS - SG,SF) Julius Randle (NYK - PF) Zach LaVine (CHI - SG,SF) Brandon Miller (CHA - SG,SF) Alex Caruso (OKC - SG,SF) Jonas Valanciunas (WAS - C) D'Angelo Russell (LAL - PG) Jusuf Nurkic (PHX - C) Michael Porter Jr. (DEN - SF,PF) Trey Murphy III (NOP - SF,PF) Keegan Murray (SAC - SF,PF) Coby White (CHI - PG,SG) Khris Middleton (MIL - SF) Jrue Holiday (BOS - PG,SG) Jerami Grant (POR - SF,PF) Bradley Beal (PHX - PG,SG) OG Anunoby (NYK - SF,PF) Terry Rozier (MIA - PG) Jordan Poole (WAS - PG,SG) Austin Reaves (LAL - PG,SG) Clint Capela (ATL - C) Jabari Smith Jr. (HOU - PF,C) Chris Paul (SAS - PG) CJ McCollum (NOP - PG,SG) Tyler Herro (MIA - PG,SG) Jakob Poeltl (TOR - C) Cam Thomas (BKN - SG) Daniel Gafford (DAL - PF,C) Herbert Jones (NOP - SF,PF) Walker Kessler (UTA - C) Ivica Zubac (LAC - C) Jalen Suggs (ORL - PG,SG) Kyle Kuzma (WAS - PF) Jonathan Kuminga (GSW - PF) Cameron Johnson (BKN - SF,PF) Kristaps Porzingis (BOS - PF,C) Draymond Green (GSW - PF,C) RJ Barrett (TOR - SF,PF) Donovan Clingan (POR - C) Dereck Lively II (DAL - C) Jalen Green (HOU - PG,SG) Keyonte George (UTA - PG,SG) Bogdan Bogdanovic (ATL - SG,SF) Tyus Jones (PHX - PG) Naz Reid (MIN - PF,C) Brandin Podziemski (GSW - SG) John Collins (UTA - PF,C) Malcolm Brogdon (WAS - PG,SG) Onyeka Okongwu (ATL - PF,C) Mike Conley (MIN - PG) Bobby Portis (MIL - PF,C) Collin Sexton (UTA - PG,SG) Mitchell Robinson (NYK - C) Shaedon Sharpe (POR - SG,SF) Al Horford (BOS - PF,C) Gary Trent Jr. (MIL - PG,SG) Aaron Nesmith (IND - SF,PF) Malik Monk (SAC - SG,SF) Buddy Hield (GSW - SG,SF) Dennis Schroder (BKN - PG) Jaime Jaquez Jr. (MIA - SF) Marcus Smart (MEM - PG,SG) Ayo Dosunmu (CHI - SG,SF) Scoot Henderson (POR - PG) De'Anthony Melton (GSW - PG,SG) Alex Sarr (WAS - PF) Amen Thompson (HOU - SG,SF) Dyson Daniels (ATL - PG,SG) Andrew Nembhard (IND - PG,SG) Klay Thompson (DAL - SG,SF) Josh Hart (NYK - SF,PF) Grayson Allen (PHX - PG,SG) Jonathan Isaac (ORL - SF,PF) Trayce Jackson-Davis (GSW - PF,C) Zach Edey (MEM - C) Ben Simmons (BKN - PG) Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (ORL - SG,SF) Deni Avdija (POR - SF,PF) T.J. McConnell (IND - PG) Kelly Olynyk (TOR - C) Aaron Gordon (DEN - PF,C) Jeremy Sochan (SAS - SF,PF) Patrick Williams (CHI - PF) Christian Braun (DEN - SG,SF) Jaden Ivey (DET - PG,SG) Norman Powell (LAC - SG,SF) De'Andre Hunter (ATL - SF,PF) Donte DiVincenzo (NYK - SG,SF)

Team-by-Team Mock Draft Results

