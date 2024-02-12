Fantasy Basketball News and Notes: Schedule Breakdown, Butler Sidelined, Jalen Williams' Rise, Injury Updates + More

The key is grabbing a three-game player who goes on Tuesday and Thursday this week if you can find one. Milwaukee and Minnesota's schedules fit

Here are some key storylines that you might have missed over the weekend, as well as a look at what some of the impacts may be as we enter Week 16 of the NBA season. Jimmy Butler, OG Anunoby, Mark Williams, Jalen Williams, Domantas Sabonis and Stephen Curry all made headlines last week.

Beware the one-game week

While most teams only play two times this week, there are some one-gamers and three-gamers out there, as well. The Thunder are the only team with a one-game week so picking up a player from OKC should have a fairly low priority in head-to-head leagues. But you'll obviously want to have Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren in your lineup when they play against the Magic on Tuesday night.

Embrace the three-game week

And while it is great that the Warriors, Grizzlies, Bucks, Wolves and Jazz all play three times this week, you may not get to utilize a player you pick up with so many games packed into the schedule on Monday and Wednesday. For instance, I dropped Trey Lyles this morning to pick up Keyonte George, but I have so many great players going on Monday and Wednesday, I can only use George for one of his three games, assuming the rest of my guys are healthy this week.

The key is grabbing a three-game player who goes on Tuesday and Thursday this week if you can find one. Milwaukee and Minnesota's schedules fit the bill. So guys like Bobby Portis, Malik Beasley, Jae Crowder, Patrick Beverley and Pat Connaughton might be useful for the Bucks, and Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson, Monte Morris, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Naz Reid might be able to help your team for the Wolves.

Both ESPN and Yahoo! use the next two weeks as one big scoring period and, as far as I know, you don't get extra moves in Yahoo! so plan accordingly for the two-week period. Week 18 is basically the same as this week, with the Grizzlies and Heat only playing one game, and the Hornets, Cavaliers, Nuggets, Warriors, Rockets, Clippers, Lakers, Pelicans, Thunder, Magic, Sixers, Suns, Spurs and Wizards all going three times next week.

The best schedule over the two weeks is the Warriors with six total games (3-3).

Check out RotoWire's full schedule breakdown with customizable parameters.

Jimmy Butler granted leave from team

Jimmy Butler was out on Sunday for personal reasons stemming from a death in the family and has been granted a leave of absence. The Heat play Tuesday and Wednesday in Milwaukee and Philadelphia, and whether he's available for either of those games remains to be seen. Caleb Martin is worth a look if Butler's going to miss more time.

Miami Heat release statement via Jimmy Butler's agent: Jimmy Butler has been granted a leave of absence as he deals with the death of a family member. Jimmy and his family ask for privacy at this point in time as they navigate this loss. Updates will be given when appropriate. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 11, 2024

Mark Williams out another month

It looks like we can go ahead and chalk this up as a lost season for Mark Williams, who has no timetable for a return from a back injury and he has played in just 19 games thus far. Keep him stashed on your IR if you can, but if you feel like you need that space and want to throw in the towel on him, it makes sense. Which is sad, because there was so much promise and he was playing well, averaging 12.7 points, 9.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks on the season. Oh well.

Gordon Hayward out through the break

Gordon Hayward (calf) won't play for the Thunder until after the All-Star break and he could hurt Josh Giddey a little bit when he is ready to play for his new team. But it does sound like he'll be back again at some point this season, although it may not be until well after the break is over. He's another guy to stash on your IR if you can, or want to.

OG Anunoby out three more weeks

The Knicks haven't really missed a beat without O.G. Anunoby (elbow surgery) and we're not likely to see him again until March. Precious Achiuwa and Josh Hart are the guys you'll want to target in his absence.

Jalen Williams stays hot for Thunder

Jalen Williams went off for 32 points, eight rebounds, nine dimes and two 3-pointers on Sunday after a lackluster line of nine points, three rebounds, seven assists and a 3-pointer on Saturday. He's been shooting it lights-out from downtown recently, knocking down 15-of-35 triples over his last eight games. He's also scored in double figures in all but one of his games since Dec. 16 as his dream season continues.

Jalen Williams is *fun* pic.twitter.com/ju6IRAE3FQ — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) February 11, 2024

Domantas Sabonis triple-doubles on Sunday

Sabonis is a triple-double machine right now, racking them up in two straight games over the weekend and in five of his last seven. He's averaged a ridiculous 19.8 points, 14.0 rebounds and 10.5 assists in his six February games and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Stephen Curry makes a Saturday statement in win

Stephen Curry dropped a three-point bomb on the Suns late on Saturday to win the game and ruin the lives of fantasy managers going against him and is having a month to remember while leading the Warriors to a much needed four-game winning streak.

STEPH CURRY DAGGER. UNREAL 😱 pic.twitter.com/fpOpnYcfVJ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 11, 2024

Curry has averaged 31.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 6.5 triples in his six February games, which includes a 60-point explosion on Feb. 3 against the Hawks. And, as I mentioned before, he plays six times over the next two weeks, the highest number of games in the league.

Good luck!