Fantasy Basketball: Pick-Ups and Trade Targets

Yves Missi is almost surely available for pick-up, but probably not for long, as he is beginning to thrive in the starting center role for the Pelicans. The rookie has taken full advantage of an opportunity that arose due to a wave of injury trouble, while the fact that the team began the season without an established center has made his emergence all the more significant. Missi is averaging 9.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.0 blocks in 25.9 minutes per game across 15 starts. He has especially thrived lately, with three double-doubles in the last five games, including a season-best 23-point, 12-rebound performance in the most recent outing.

Every little bit counts on the court and in Fantasy Hoops, which is why it can be crucial to pick up on the trends when a player begins producing at an elevated rate. In this article, we will take a look at a handful of players that may not have started the season at the top of anybody's list but have shown signs that they might be ready to turn it up a notch. Some of these players are very likely available in most leagues, while many should be rostered but are ideal trade targets to be acquired for a "steal", before their true value becomes exceedingly obvious.

Marcus Smart got out to a slow start to the season and then was hindered by injury trouble for most of the month of November, leaving him available in most leagues. However, despite a scoreless outing on Tuesday, he has looked good in only his second uninterrupted five-game stint of the season, averaging 11.6 points, 2.2 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 2.2 steals over that span. He has been most consistent with his assist and steals numbers, which indicates a solid baseline for him to build from as he gets into a more settled groove. The veteran guard still has time to carve out an increased role, specifically as the season wears on and the Grizzlies look to compete at the highest level.

Christian Braun's solid play over his first couple of seasons earned him the opportunity to take on a starting role in his third NBA campaign. The jump in status did not come with much hype, as he is the type of player that quietly shines in his role and does not usually attract a lot of attention. However, he has been impressively effective, averaging career highs across the board, with 15.6 points on 58.0 percent shooting, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.2 steals per game. He should still be available in many leagues, but if not, it might be easy to snag him in a trade by baiting other managers with a higher-profile name that is not necessarily performing as consistently.

Trey Murphy was sidelined through the first couple weeks of the season and has been in-and-out of the lineup since then, causing him to be dropped in many of the cases where he was drafted. However, he has played in five of the last six games, averaging 18.8 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals over that span. It is time to scoop up the young shooter while you still can, as there is plenty of room for him to take part in the Pelicans' offense, and he could quickly become one of their go-to scorers.

Jalen Suggs is a player that will need to be traded for in most cases. He is not a big-time scorer, but his impact across the stat sheet may be underappreciated, leading opposing managers to potentially let him go for a player with better consistency in the points column. However, Suggs' ability to rack up stats across the boxscore makes him a reliable producer that can easily turn it up to major levels by knocking down a couple of extra threes. He is also firmly locked into a critical role with a well-balanced team, which should continue to support his play.

Desmond Bane should be rostered in most leagues, but a rough start to the season makes him a great trade target. Now would be the time to take advantage of frustrated managers searching for a quick fix. Acquiring the sharpshooter for a player who is on a heater but whose ability to remain consistent might be questionable would be the ideal swing. Meanwhile, Bane is more than likely to pick up his play as the season goes on and could quickly become one of top producing players at his position, as he has been in the past.

Malik Monk had a good start to the season, but his flow was interrupted by a two-week injury absence that took him out of sight, out of mind. Nonetheless, he did not take long to make a splash upon his return, as he finished with 27 points and 29 points in his second and third games back, respectively. Monk is always looking to score and rarely fades into the background, even though he remains a fourth option/sixth man on the Kings. His supposed rank in the offensive pecking order may make it easier to persuade some managers to let him go in leagues where he is rostered, while his ability to go from average to astronomical in the blink of an eye makes him a worthwhile target.

Ayo Dosunmu should still be available in many leagues. His play has not been groundbreaking, but he is a multi-faceted contributor that makes the most of his time on the floor with a tenacious effort and efficient scoring. He has been enjoying the benefit of an increased role due to injuries in the lineup over the last couple of weeks, and he is averaging 15.0 points on 58.7 percent shooting, 2.3 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.2 steals over that six-game span. With the Bulls at full strength, he should still see at least 25 minutes per game, which is plenty for him to fill the boxscore.

Russell Westbrook failed to score in double digits in five of his first six games this season but is now averaging 11.7 points per game. He also continues to stuff the stat sheet in his typical fashion, even while playing out of a bench role. His supplementary position on the squad does contribute to an odd off-game, which should make it easier to snag him in a trade in leagues where he is rostered. He will likely continue to find more of a comfort zone in his new environment and could eventually see an increase in usage as the Nuggets look to tighten things up later in the season.

Andrew Wiggins shined in the first three games of the season but then went through a two-week stretch where he struggled to deliver much value. He looks to have found himself again over the last couple of weeks. Now is the time to try to acquire him in a deal, before his uptick in production is fully comprehended. Wiggins stands out as the clear second option for the Warriors, and despite an underwhelming start, all signs are in his favor to settle into a better rhythm and fill the boxscore with regular contribution on both ends of the floor.