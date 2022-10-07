RotoWire Partners
Fantasy Basketball Podcast: Point Guards - First Rounders, Sleepers & Busts, plus SE Division Preview

October 7, 2022

This article is part of our Fantasy Basketball Podcast series.

Alex, Shannon and K-Train focus on Point Guards for the upcoming draft season.  They review first rounders, sleepers and overrated busts.  Note their James Harden, Luka Doncic debate at the start of the video. The audio version of the podcast also has their team previews for the Southeast Division.

Here's the video of our fantasy hoop point guard study:


And here is the full audio pod, which includes our Southeast Division preview:

Finally, here's that image of Victor Wembanyama with Rudy Gobert from last night:

Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
An early RotoWire contributor from the 90's, K-Train returns with the grace of Gheorghe Muresan and the wisdom of Joe Gibbs. Ken won the FSWA 2014 Humor Article Of The Year award. He's also the 2016 Champion of the prestigious RW NBA Keeper League and the 2019 Champion of the RW NFL Ottoneu Keeper League. Ken still owns a RotoNews shirt.
Shannon McKeown is the VP of Advertising Sales and Basketball Editor for Rotowire.com. He's a two-time FSWA finalist for Fantasy Basketball writer of the year and co-host of the RotoWire Fantasy Basketball podcast.
