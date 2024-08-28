NBA Betting
Fantasy Basketball Podcast: Points League Mock Draft Analysis

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Updated on August 28, 2024 12:22PM EST

This article is part of our Fantasy Basketball Podcast series.

Listen to Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha discuss their latest fantasy basketball points league mock draft.

Full mock draft results, including team-by-team results, can be found here.

At the end of the podcast, Nick and Alex talk about the 2024 NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Odds.

Fantasy Basketball Points League Mock Draft Analysis

And don't forget to check out our latest video content, including the most difficult players to rank, and a rookie draft!

Draft Strategy Tips

Check out RotoWire's How to Play Fantasy Basketball guide for a complete walkthrough, but here is some basic advice:

Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
