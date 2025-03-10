Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: Nikola Jokic's 30-20-20 Places Him No. 1

Written by 
Juan Carlos Blanco 
Published on March 10, 2025
Week 20 was full of headline-grabbing scenarios. Unsurprisingly, several of the players that turned in the most prolific fantasy production were in the thick of those. Nikola Jokić once again made NBA history, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued a jaw-dropping run of production and LeBron James saw his Saturday night marred by what could be a multi-week injury. 

The following players averaged the most fantasy points per game last week (two-game minimum):

#1. Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Last Week: 67.4 FP/G Season Rank: 1 (64.1 FP/G)

Jokić remained in the top spot for a second consecutive week, but it wasn't easy considering Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had nearly as spectacular of a stretch. Nevertheless, the Joker edged him out thanks in large part to the 31-point, 21-rebound, 22-assist triple-double against the Suns on Friday that was the first 30-20-20 tally in NBA history. The big man's first two performances of the week were just "ordinary" in comparison – Jokic averaged 21.0 points, 14.5 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.5 steals against the Celtics and Kings, numbers that are still the envy of nearly every other player in the league.

#2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Last Week: 64.7 FP/G Season Rank: 4 (54.4 FP/G)

SGA nearly caught Jokic with a memorable three-game sample of his own, one he kicked off with a 51-point effort that also included seven assists and five rebounds versus the Rockets last Monday. The MVP frontrunner then mustered a 41-point, eight-assist, two-rebound, two-steal effort against the Grizzlies

#3. Jayson Tatum, Celtics

Last Week: 61.9 FP/G Season Rank: 7 (48.6 FP/G)

Tatum was only on the court twice during the last week, sitting out Boston's first game Wednesday against the Trail Blazers. However, he made a significant impact on both occasions, averaging 37.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 2.5 steals per contest while shooting 51.0%, including 40.7% from 3-point range. The efficiency in those victories over the 76ers and Lakers was a particularly welcome sight, considering Tatum had gone into the week with just a 43.4% success rate from the field over the previous six games, a stretch where the defending champs had sustained two losses. 

#4. Luka Doncic, Lakers

Last Week: 58.2 FP/G Season Rank: 6 (52.0 FP/G)    

Doncic is very likely to be even higher on this list in seven days' time, considering the forthcoming multi-game absence for LeBron James due to a groin injury. Luka will head into that period of extended opportunity with plenty of momentum, as he scored at least 30 points in all three of the Lakers' games in the past seven days and complemented two of those tallies with double-digit assist efforts. Doncic finished the week with 32.0 points, 10.0 assists. 7.7 rebounds and 2.0 steals while shooting 42.9% from behind the arc, a well-balanced line emblematic of his trademark versatility. 

#5. LeBron James, Lakers

Last Week: 56.1 FP/G Season Rank: 8 (48.3 FP/G)

As alluded to, LeBron suffered a groin strain late in Saturday night's loss to the Celtics, but he put together another standout stretch of games prior to going down. James averaged 29.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 7.7 assists and 1.0 blocks across 37 minutes per contest in the Lakers' three games, providing a pair of double-doubles and his 15th and 16th tallies of at least 30 points in the process.

This Week's Preview

The following players are top fantasy point producers and play at least three games next week with fewer than two matchups against top-10 defenses:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder (54.4 FP/G) - DEN, @BOS, @DET, @MIL

Luka Doncic, Lakers (52.0 FP/G) - @BKN, @MIL, @DEN, PHO

Cade Cunningham, Pistons (47.6 FP/G) - WAS, WAS, OKC

Trae Young, Hawks (44.0 FP/G)- PHI, CHA, LAC, @BKN

James Harden, Clippers (43.7 FP/G) - @NOP, @MIA, @ATL, CHA

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Juan Carlos Blanco
Juan Carlos Blanco
Winner of the FSWA 2016 Newcomer of the Year Award, Juan Carlos Blanco has been playing fantasy sports for over 20 years and covers NBA, MLB, NFL, CFL and Arena Football for Rotowire.com, including serving as the beat writer for teams in multiple sports. He has previously written for KFFL.com and remains an avid season-long and daily fantasy player in multiple sports as well.
