Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings: SGA Takes Over

The sophomore phenom was up to his usual tricks last week with some monster statlines that are becoming alarmingly common for him. His best performance was during a close loss to the Knicks on Christmas, where he rattled off 42 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and a steal. On the week as a whole, Wembanyama averaged 30.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.0 blocks and 3.5 assists with shooting splits of 48/40/92. He's also recorded at least 52.9 fantasy points in eight straight games.

Gilgeous-Alexander is keeping himself in the Most Valuable Player conversation for the Western-Conference-leading Thunder (22-5). Last week's performances included two 40-point games – one of which was a career-high 45 points. He also recorded at least one steal and one block in each of his four games and shot 63 FG%. Overall, SGA averaged 35.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.8 steals.

Last week in the NBA featured some amazing Christmas Day games, but that wasn't the only time players stepped up their games. We had two players average over 60 fantasy points last week – Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Victor Wembanyama. This marks Wembanyama's second straight week averaging over 60 FP/G, but SGA gets the top spot.

Fantasy Basketball Power Rankings

The following players averaged the most fantasy points per game last week (two-game minimum).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder

Last Week: 62.6 FP/G

Season Rank: 5 (53.7 FP/G)

Gilgeous-Alexander is keeping himself in the Most Valuable Player conversation for the Western-Conference-leading Thunder (22-5). Last week's performances included two 40-point games – one of which was a career-high 45 points. He also recorded at least one steal and one block in each of his four games and shot 63 FG%. Overall, SGA averaged 35.8 points, 6.5 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.5 blocks and 1.8 steals.

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

Last Week: 61.4 FP/G

Season Rank: 3 (54.8 FP/G)

The sophomore phenom was up to his usual tricks last week with some monster statlines that are becoming alarmingly common for him. His best performance was during a close loss to the Knicks on Christmas, where he rattled off 42 points, 18 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and a steal. On the week as a whole, Wembanyama averaged 30.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 5.0 blocks and 3.5 assists with shooting splits of 48/40/92. He's also recorded at least 52.9 fantasy points in eight straight games.

Tyrese Maxey, 76ers

Last Week: 58.9 FP/G

Season Rank: 19 (43.7 FP/G)

It was an excellent week for Maxey and the 76ers, who won all three games. He had arguably his best performance of the week on Christmas Day over the Celtics, posting 33 points, 12 assists, four rebounds, three steals and a block. The speedy point guard scored at least 32 points in each of his three performances and averaged 32.3 points, 8.7 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 steals. Maxey's impressive run extends further back, as he's recorded at least 34.7 fantasy points in six straight games.

LeBron James, Lakers

Last Week: 57.3 FP/G

Season Rank: 13 (46.8 FP/G)

James missed the Lakers' most recent game – a win over the Kings on Saturday – due to an illness. However, he played well over two prior games in the week. He kicked things off with a 28-11-11 triple-double against the Pistons before compiling 31 points, 10 assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in a win over the Warriors on Christmas Day. James has recorded at least 37.7 fantasy points in seven straight games.

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

Last Week: (55.8 FP/G)

Season Rank: 1 (63.4 FP/G)

In what was technically a down week for the MVP candidate, he still put up one triple-double and ranked fifth in average fantasy points. His triple-double came two days after Christmas against the Cavaliers, posting 27-14-13 with three steals and only one turnover. On the week, Jokic averaged 30.3 points, 10.0 rebounds, 7.5 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 63/78/48.

Big Weeks Incoming?

The following players are top-15 in fantasy points per game and play at least three games next week with fewer than two matchups against top-10 defenses

Nikola Jokic, Nuggets

FP/G: 63.4

Opponents: @UTA, ATL, SAS, @SAS

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bucks

FP/G: 58.8

Opponents: @IND, BKN, POR

Victor Wembanyama, Spurs

FP/G: 54.8

Opponents: LAC, @DEN, DEN

Karl-Anthony Towns, Knicks

FP/G: 48.4

Opponents: @WAS, UTA, @OKC, @CHI

Jalen Johnson and Trae Young, Hawks

FP/G: 45.0, 44.5

Opponents: @DEN, @LAL, @LAC