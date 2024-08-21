Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings 2024: Drafting Our Top 8

This article is part of our NBA Draft series.
Discover the top rookies to draft in 2024 with Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha breaking down their favorite picks. This quick video guide analyzes the rookies who can boost your fantasy team. Stay ahead of the competition and make smarter picks with our expert insights.
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings
- Zach Edey, Grizzlies
- Reed Sheppard, Rockets
- Alex Sarr, Wizards
- Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers
- Zaccharie Risacher, Hawks
- Matas Buzelis, Bulls
- Stephon Castle, Spurs
- Bub Carrington, Wizards
