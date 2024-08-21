Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings 2024: Drafting Our Top 8

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
This article is part of our NBA Draft series.

Discover the top rookies to draft in 2024 with Nick Whalen and Alex Barutha breaking down their favorite picks. This quick video guide analyzes the rookies who can boost your fantasy team. Stay ahead of the competition and make smarter picks with our expert insights.

Fantasy Basketball Rookie Rankings

  1. Zach Edey, Grizzlies
  2. Reed Sheppard, Rockets
  3. Alex Sarr, Wizards
  4. Donovan Clingan, Trail Blazers
  5. Zaccharie Risacher, Hawks
  6. Matas Buzelis, Bulls
  7. Stephon Castle, Spurs
  8. Bub Carrington, Wizards

Draft Strategy Tips

Check out RotoWire's How to Play Fantasy Basketball guide for a complete walkthrough, but here is some basic advice:

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
