Fantasy Basketball Trade Tips: Buy, Sell, Hold for Week 2

Through four games, Haliburton is shooting 33.9% from the field and 26.5% from three. He shot just 1-for-16 from behind the arc in his first two games, but shot 8-for-18 over his last two games. Another concerning stat was that he had just 11 assists over his first three games. The best sign for him was coming a rebound shy of a triple-double against a difficult Magic team Monday. If another fantasy manager is down on Haliburton after his slow start, don't hesitate to buy low on him if possible.

Haliburton entered this season having averaged at least 20.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 2.8 three-pointers in both of his first two full seasons with the Pacers. He was also efficient, shooting at least 47.7% from the field in both campaigns. While his production wasn't as elite when he returned from a hamstring injury last season, he still entered this season as a first-round target in fantasy drafts.

The beginning of the NBA season is important for fantasy managers. It can be huge to add one of the big names off the waiver wire that can provide production for the long haul. Also making the right early trades can be a difference-maker. Let's discuss some players to buy low on, sell high on or hold based on their early starts.

The beginning of the NBA season is important for fantasy managers. It can be huge to add one of the big names off the waiver wire that can provide production for the long haul. Also making the right early trades can be a difference-maker. Let's discuss some players to buy low on, sell high on or hold based on their early starts.

Buy

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Haliburton entered this season having averaged at least 20.1 points, 3.7 rebounds, 10.4 assists and 2.8 three-pointers in both of his first two full seasons with the Pacers. He was also efficient, shooting at least 47.7% from the field in both campaigns. While his production wasn't as elite when he returned from a hamstring injury last season, he still entered this season as a first-round target in fantasy drafts.

Through four games, Haliburton is shooting 33.9% from the field and 26.5% from three. He shot just 1-for-16 from behind the arc in his first two games, but shot 8-for-18 over his last two games. Another concerning stat was that he had just 11 assists over his first three games. The best sign for him was coming a rebound shy of a triple-double against a difficult Magic team Monday. If another fantasy manager is down on Haliburton after his slow start, don't hesitate to buy low on him if possible.

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Adebayo began this season with a nine-point showing in a blowout loss to the Magic. While he has been somewhat better in two games since, he only scored exactly 12 points in both of them. He did bounce back in other categories, providing 21 rebounds, seven assists, four steals and four blocks over those two games.

Adebayo has attempted just 31 shots through three games. He is also shooting only 38.7% from the field. Adebayo has never shot worse than 51.2% from the field in a season for his career. He has also averaged at least 18.7 points in each of the last four seasons. Better days are ahead, so seek out Adebayo in trade offers.

Sell

Zach LaVine, Chicago Bulls

The Bulls are 2-2 with their offense leading the way. LaVine torched the Grizzlies for 30 points Monday and has scored at least 22 points in all four games this season. He has been especially locked in from behind the arc, shooting 45.7% from deep and averaging 4.0 three-pointers per game. The Bulls are making a concerted effort to shoot more three-pointers as a team, so LaVine should continue to jack up triples in bunches.

When LaVine is healthy, he can be an excellent fantasy option. However, he has played 67 or fewer games in eight of the last nine seasons. The Bulls are also likely still shopping him on the trade market as they look to acquire more young players and draft picks. Everything is clicking with LaVine healthy and in a leading role right now, but if he gets hurt again or is traded, his fantasy value could take a significant hit.

Jerami Grant, Portland Trail Blazers

Despite scoring only seven points against the Kings on Monday, Grant is still averaging 21.3 points and 3.3 three-pointers this season. He has been one of the leaders of the Trail Blazers' scoring attack, posting a 26.9% usage rate. Given the lack of talent around him, Grant's role isn't likely to change anytime soon.

In addition to his scoring contributions, Grant is averaging 5.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game. He hasn't averaged more than 4.6 rebounds per game since the 2018-19 season. He has never averaged at least 1.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game in the same season during his career. It has been close to best-case-scenario for Grant out of the gate, so considering that he hasn't played in more than 63 games since the 2019-20 season, now could be a good time to sell high on him.

Hold

Karl-Anthony Towns, New York Knicks

Towns is off to a slow start with his new team. He is only averaging 15.3 points and 1.3 three-pointers per game. He has never averaged fewer than 18.3 points per game for a season in his career, and he has averaged at least 20.8 points in each of the last eight seasons. Another impressive streak of his is that he has averaged at least 2.0 three-pointers in each of the last five seasons.

Towns is still being efficient from the field, but his usage rate is only 19.2% through four games. While he might not have the same type of role that he had with the Timberwolves, the Knicks still need him to be one of their top scorers. Towns has a career 26.7% usage rate, so expect him to get more involved offensively as the season moves along. On the bright side, no longer playing alongside Rudy Gobert has helped Towns average 10.7 rebounds with his new squad. Don't panic and trade him away at a discount.

Nicolas Claxton, Brooklyn Nets

After signing Claxton to a lucrative extension during the offseason, he figured to be one of the main parts of the Nets' rebuilding process. However, he suffered a hamstring injury during the preseason that has limited his availability during the regular season. He played in each of their first four games, but the Nets have eased him back into action by bringing him off the bench. That has left him with averages of 9.3 points, 8.3 rebounds and 1.8 blocks in 21 minutes per game.

Claxton is coming off back-to-back seasons in which he logged 30 minutes per game. He averaged at least 11.8 points, 9.2 rebounds and 2.1 blocks in both of those campaigns. The Nets have no reason to push him right now, but as he becomes further removed from his hamstring issue, expect him to see a boost in playing time.