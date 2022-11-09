Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire - One-Category Specialists to Stream

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

Despite being only three weeks into the season, streaming can be pivotal to winning weekly matchups. Streaming is when you dedicate one roster spot to claim the best one-week addition off waivers every period. You can also use the spot to boost production in just one or two categories, often by grabbing specialists on four-game weeks. Then, you cycle in someone better the following week. Here are a few names to consider based on their production over the past two weeks.

Points: Bones Hyland, Nuggets (17.5 PPG)

Seen as a potential breakout candidate this season, Hyland was taken in the final rounds of many drafts. However, after a rough start, he was dropped in many spots. Since returning from a short injury layoff, he has stepped up. Unfortunately, there's no clear path to minutes for Hyland, competing with Bruce Brown, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Jamal Murray. That said, his role should be secure enough to score in double-digits on a nightly basis.

Points: Marcus Morris, Clippers (15.5 PPG)

Morris is exceeding expectations and should have value until Kawhi Leonard, who last played Oct. 23, returns. Morris has played at least 35 minutes in five consecutive games, scoring double digits in all five. Undrafted in most leagues, Morris now ranks 86th in per-game, eight-category production. Don't expect his 49.1 field-goal percentage and 100 percent free-throw percentage to continue, but Morris still ranked 150th last year in 29.0 minutes while shooting 43/87/37. He also ranked 156th in 2020-21 when Kawhi Leonard played 56 games. You may even be able to sell high on Morris to a manager desperate for immediate production.

Rebounds: Andre Drummond, Bulls (13.5 RPG)

Arguably one of the best rebounders of the modern era, Drummond has been a solid addition off the bench for the Bulls. Despite playing under 20 minutes per game, he is still averaging double-digit rebounds, which is otherwise impossible to find on the wire. While the center is currently out due to a shoulder injury, it sounds like he is close to returning. When he's back, he is a no-brainer for anyone seeking a short-term bump in boards.

Rebounds: Kevon Looney, Warriors (7.3 RPG)

Looney is about as boring as they come, yet his role is secure enough that he can be a sneaky source of rebounds. There were fears that James Wiseman would eventually usurp Looney as the starting center. Based on what we have seen from Wiseman thus far, that is not coming anytime soon. Looney provides the Warriors with a steady presence on both ends of the floor, doing a lot of the dirty work. While his upside is minimal, his role feels safe.

Assists: Alex Caruso, Bulls (4.9 APG)

With Lonzo Ball still on the shelf, Caruso should continue to log consistent minutes, whether as a starter or off the bench. While there are holes in his fantasy game, Caruso has proven the ability to contribute with assists and steals. The Bulls have a number of ball-handling options, meaning Caruso is unlikely to play as the lead guard all too often. Still, he's a pass-first player, meaning he should be able to flirt with 5-6 assists on most nights.

Assists: Malik Monk, Kings (4.5 APG)

Monk has never been a reliable source of assists, typically relying on points to maintain value. The points are coming, and he's racked up at least four assists in three straight games. His minutes are rising, allowing him to continue flashing playmaking upside. Monk comes with risk, given his history as a shoot-first player. But assists are arguably the scarcest stat on the wire, so any chance is good.

Steals: Jevon Carter, Bucks (1.8 STL)

The most surprising name on this list, Carter is starting for the Bucks with Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton sidelined. With both nearing a return, his role will diminish soon. But Carter has at least one steal in every game. He's streamable now, but don't get too attached.

Steals: Justise Winslow, Trail Blazers (1.5 STL)

Winslow is not a name you would have expected to be on a list like this to open the season. He has been a nice addition to the Trail Blazers, providing production across multiple categories. He has accumulated at least one steal in each of his nine games, which isn't too surprising given his workload and reputation as a defender. He appears locked into about 25 minutes on most nights, more than enough to provide ongoing production.

Blocks: Darius Bazley, Thunder (1.4 BLK)

As with many of his Thunder teammates, Bazley's role has been wildly inconsistent thus far. The coaching staff appears to change their thinking on a nightly basis, meaning Bazley could play anywhere from 13 to 27 minutes. Despite the ups and downs, he has been a steady source of defensive production, blocking at least one shot in all but one game.

Blocks: Walker Kessler, Jazz (1.4 BLK)

Before the addition of Lauri Markkanen, Kessler's name was floated around as a possible starter in Utah. That did not eventuate. For now, it appears his playing time will be capped at about 20 minutes. Kessler was an elite shot-blocker in college, which has transitioned to his play in the NBA. He has blocked multiple shots in five games this season. Like Hassan Whiteside in past years, Kessler is unlikely to log significant minutes, at least for the foreseeable future, and yet remains a solid streaming option.