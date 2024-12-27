Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Top Adds Include Spencer Dinwiddie and Malik Beasley

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

While we are almost into 2025, there are still plenty of players available who can help fantasy basketball managers. These aren't just short-term additions, either, with some players having the potential to provide value for the duration of the season. Let's highlight six players to consider adding who are still available in the majority of Yahoo leagues.

Gradey Dick, Toronto Raptors (51% available)

De'Andre Hunter, Atlanta Hawks (57% available)

Shifting to a bench role for the majority of this season has not proven to be a detriment to Hunter. He is averaging 20.3 points and 2.8 three-pointers per game, both of which are on pace to be the best marks of his career. He is even shooting 48.5% from the field and 89.9% from the free-throw line. While he's not racking up a ton of rebounds, his average of 4.1 boards per game isn't exactly hurting fantasy managers.

Hunter has proven to be an efficient scorer before. He is shooting 45.0% from the field and 37.1% from behind the arc for his career. The big difference this season has been his role within the Hawks' offense. He has a career 19.7% usage rate, but his usage rate this season is 24.5%. Given how well he has played, don't expect his role to decline anytime soon.

Yves Missi, New Orleans Pelicans (59% available)

Injuries have completely derailed the Pelicans' season. That has included the hamstring injury to Zion Williamson, who has only appeared in six games. The Pelicans provided an update on his status, saying that he will return to full practices next week. However, he is still being considered as week-to-week.

Given his lengthy injury history and their terrible record, don't expect the Pelicans to rush Williamson back onto the floor. When he does return, he could see his playing time limited for at least a couple of games. That means that we could be looking at another two weeks or so of Missi in his current role. Since moving into the starting lineup, Missi has averaged 10.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 1.1 blocks over 25 games. Until Williamson is back, Missi can still help fantasy managers who need a center.

Shaedon Sharpe, Portland Trail Blazers (61% available)

Sharpe was excellent in a win over the Jazz on Thursday, producing 27 points, five rebounds, three assists, two blocks and five three-pointers over 31 minutes. He shot 11-for-18 from the field in that game and is now shooting 45.6% from the field for the season. That's a big improvement over his 40.6% shooting from the field last season.

With Sharpe improving his efficiency, he is averaging 17.9 points and 1.9 three-pointers per game for the season. The downside is that he has provided modest averages of 3.6 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 0.8 steals. Still, he is averaging 30 minutes per game and should remain one of the focal points of the rebuilding Trail Blazers. His role makes him worth rostering for fantasy managers in need of scoring.

Malik Beasley, Detroit Pistons (64% available)

The Pistons needed to add shooting during the offseason, which is why they brought in Beasley. He has been given free rein to go crazy from deep, resulting in him averaging 9.4 three-point attempts per game. That might seem like a ton considering that he averaged 6.9 three-point attempts per game last season, but he had averaged at least 8.1 three-point attempts per game in each of the three prior seasons.

Not only is Beasley shooting a lot of threes, but he is making them at a clip of 42.1% this season. That has resulted in him averaging 16.7 points and 3.9 three-pointers. There will be nights when he underwhelms given his role off the bench, and he usually won't provide much outside of the scoring column. However, fantasy managers in need of three-pointers should target Beasley on the waiver wire.

Spencer Dinwiddie, Dallas Mavericks (86% available)

The Mavericks received a lump of coal on Christmas when Luka Doncic went down with a calf injury against the Timberwolves. He immediately checked out of the game after suffering the injury and was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the contest. It was reported Thursday that Doncic will be re-evaluated in one month, so he's going to be out for a while.

Dinwiddie started both of the last two games that Doncic missed. In one of those games, he posted 19 points, seven assists and three steals against the Clippers. In the other, he had 15 points, six assists and three steals in another battle with the Clippers. Doncic also missed five games in November. Dinwiddie didn't start any of them, but he logged at least 28 minutes in four of those games and scored at least 21 points twice. He is worth a speculative pickup.