Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 14 Streaming Targets

This article is part of our NBA Waiver Wire series.

After an underwhelming start to his sophomore season, Henderson appears to have earned his stripes, so to speak, logging at least 27 minutes in four of the past five games. While his uptick is on the back of injuries to other players, the Trail Blazers have made it clear they are not looking to win games down the stretch. Subsequently, missed games could become a regular occurrence moving forward, providing Henderson with a safer fantasy floor. Over the past week, he has averaged 19.3 points, 5.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 30.9 minutes per game. Although this could certainly be viewed as unsustainable, he still warrants a look across most fantasy formats.

As the fantasy playoffs slowly appear on the horizon, managers need to start making some tough calls when it comes to both roster construction and rest-of-season punt strategies. For many, their league's trade deadline could also be approaching, meaning the only way to shake things up is by scouring the waiver wire for both long-term and short-term targets. Whether it's targeting an offensive threat capable of delivering points and threes or a defensive-minded player who can help boost your blocks and steals, narrowing your focus can prove vital as you battle for seeding. Let's dive into six players who are currently rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

As the fantasy playoffs slowly appear on the horizon, managers need to start making some tough calls when it comes to both roster construction and rest-of-season punt strategies. For many, their league's trade deadline could also be approaching, meaning the only way to shake things up is by scouring the waiver wire for both long-term and short-term targets. Whether it's targeting an offensive threat capable of delivering points and threes or a defensive-minded player who can help boost your blocks and steals, narrowing your focus can prove vital as you battle for seeding. Let's dive into six players who are currently rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

Scoot Henderson, Portland Trail Blazers (37% rostered)

After an underwhelming start to his sophomore season, Henderson appears to have earned his stripes, so to speak, logging at least 27 minutes in four of the past five games. While his uptick is on the back of injuries to other players, the Trail Blazers have made it clear they are not looking to win games down the stretch. Subsequently, missed games could become a regular occurrence moving forward, providing Henderson with a safer fantasy floor. Over the past week, he has averaged 19.3 points, 5.0 assists, 1.3 steals and 3.0 three-pointers in 30.9 minutes per game. Although this could certainly be viewed as unsustainable, he still warrants a look across most fantasy formats.

Nick Richards, Phoenix Suns (33% rostered)

Richards provided fantasy managers with a nice surprise to open the season, filling in for the injured Mark Williams. He was able to be a nightly double-double threat, while also contributing above average defensive numbers. However, the return of Williams signaled the end for Richards, leaving him as the backup center in Charlotte. Enter the Phoenix Suns. Earlier in the week, the Suns acquired Richards in a trade, sending Josh Okogie to the Hornets, as well as a couple of second-round draft picks. Currently running with Mason Plumlee as their starting big, it's fair to say that Richards could find himself a starter once again on the Suns. Based on what we saw earlier in the campaign, managers could do a lot worse than taking a flier on Richards.

Nikola Jovic, Miami Heat (33% rostered)

The Jimmy Butler saga continues to plague Miami, a situation that could be headed for a messy breakup. However, one man's trash is another man's treasure as they say, and Jovic has been able to make the most of a favorable situation. Despite continuing to come off the bench, it's been a fruitful couple of weeks for Jovic, averaging 14.0 points, 4.9 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 2.0 three-pointers and 1.9 combined steals and blocks in 28.2 minutes per game. Although his immediate outlook is reliant on whether Butler returns to the lineup, there could still be enough meat on the bone no matter the outcome.

Lonzo Ball, Chicago Bulls, (22% rostered)

As if returning to the court wasn't enough, Ball has not only been able to get back into NBA shape, but he's carved out a meaningful role for himself. After a very slow ramp-up, Ball has now logged at least 22 minutes in seven of the past eight games. He has tallied double-digit points in three straight contests, providing serviceable assist and steal numbers. The return of Ayo Dosunmu from injury is going to impact Ball, although the exact impact is yet to be determined. The scoring could continue to be somewhat inconsistent, meaning his skill set won't be for everyone. If you are craving counting stats, Ball is worth considering despite the fact his role is unlikely to increase moving forward.

Noah Clowney, Brooklyn Nets (17% rostered)

Clowney was seen as a potential breakout candidate coming into the season, after which he subsequently provided very little in terms of fantasy value. However, much like the Trail Blazers, the Nets are staring down the barrel of another losing season. They have not been backwards in coming forwards when it comes to resting players, culminating in a near 60-point loss to the Clippers earlier in the week. However, of all the moving pieces, Clowney's role appears to be relatively safe. He has suited up in seven straight games, averaging 12.0 points, 4.7 rebounds, 0.9 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 28.3 minutes per night. His production could very well be a roller coaster moving forward, something which may deter more than a few fantasy managers. With that said, the consistent playing time should provide enough hope to some, making him an intriguing add, even in standard formats.

Tim Hardaway Jr, Detroit Pistons (13% rostered)

Without being too harsh, it's fair to say that Hardaway was underwhelming to begin the season, at one point scoring no more than 10 points in seven straight games during the month of March. However, he has managed to turn things around of late, scoring at least 25 points in three of his past five games. Through all the ups and downs, he has remained in the starting lineup, at least providing him with the opportunity to succeed. While Malik Beasley has garnered a lot of the attention due to his prolific scoring off the bench, Hardaway has quietly gone about his business. It could fall off in a hurry, but as long as he is shooting the ball with confidence, Hardaway is worth a look, especially if you need points and threes.

Drop Candidates:

Tyus Jones, Phoenix Suns (73% rostered)

Zach Edey, Memphis Grizzlies (62% rostered)

Terry Rozier, Miami Heat (62% rostered)

Dennis Schroder, Golden State Warriors (54% rostered)