Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Week 2 Streaming Targets

The 2024-25 NBA season is up and running. Although we are only a handful of games into what promises to be a fascinating campaign, we already have plenty of questions and not enough answers. Whether due to injury, poor form or questionable coaching decisions, the waiver wire is proving to be a fruitful hunting ground for those needing reinforcements. Whether you are seeking a short-term statistical boost or a potential season-long addition, now is a great time to take advantage of managers who may not be as switched on. Let's dive into six players who are currently rostered in fewer than 50% of Yahoo leagues.

Wendell Carter, Orlando Magic (43% rostered)

With Paolo Banchero set to miss 4-6 weeks with an oblique injury, the Magic will have to shuffle some of the deck chairs should they wish to stay competitive. Carter has managed to distance himself when it comes to the starting center role, averaging 8.8 points, 10.4 rebounds and 1.6 defensive stats in 29.8 minutes per game. Although these numbers are by no means mindblowing, he is doing just enough to hold down a backend roster spot in standard leagues. With Banchero sidelined, Moritz Wagner and Jonathan Isaac could find themselves spending a little more time at the four, as opposed to playing backup center. This could result in a small uptick in playing time for Carter, potentially edging him closer to a nightly double-double with 2.0 defensive stats. If you are looking for a relatively safe center option, Carter could be the man for the job.

Christian Braun, Denver Nuggets (39% rostered)

In his first season as a starter, Braun has managed to exceed expectations. Across the first four games, he has amassed healthy averages of 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.8 blocks, 1.0 steals and 1.0 three-pointers in 35.4 minutes per game. Despite being one of the elite teams in the Western Conference, Denver certainly isn't blessed with proven depth. Braun has slotted seamlessly into the role vacated by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, flashing his upside on both ends of the court. Although he may not be able to maintain his current pace, Braun has certainly locked down the fifth starting position despite some preseason conjecture. He is still available in 61% of leagues, a number that needs to come down in a hurry.

Bilal Coulibaly, Washington Wizards (38% rostered)

Coulibaly has started in all four games thus far, with his past three contests providing managers with a glimpse of what he might be capable of. For the season, he is averaging 18.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.0 three-pointers in 34.1 minutes per night, good enough for top-50 value in standard leagues. Digging into the numbers a little further, we see that he has shot the ball extremely well. In fact, he is shooting a ridiculous 59.1% from the floor, a number that is guaranteed to come down. With that said, Washington is going to go all in with Coulibaly, affording him significant minutes, even when the shots start missing. His defensive capabilities provide him with a relatively safe fantasy floor, meaning anything else is just gravy. Make sure he isn't floating around on the waiver wire in your league.

Derrick Jones, Los Angeles Clippers (19% rostered)

With Kawhi Leonard still a no-show, Jones has been able to string together five decent performances. As we saw for stretches during the 2023-24 season, Jones can chip in on both ends of the floor. He was acquired from Dallas to be the starting small forward, sliding in for Paul George who landed in Philadelphia. Although he does not have the upside of a player like George, Jones is one of the better role players in the league, doing just what is required of him on a nightly basis. Through the first five games, he has put up serviceable numbers, averaging 11.8 points to go with 4.0 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 1.6 three-pointers in 29.6 minutes per game. While there will be more than a few bumps in the road, Jones should continue to quietly go about his business, making him a sneaky addition to any roster.

Jonathan Isaac, Orlando Magic (13% rostered)

No stranger to injury, Isaac is also poised to take advantage of the Banchero injury, that is if he can stay healthy himself. Having played in just two of the first five games, Isaac is working his way back from a hip injury. He played 14 minutes in his return against the Bulls, a number that is going to need to increase should he have any hope of putting up standard league value. In a perfect world, the Magic would simply slot Isaac into the starting power forward spot. However, we know this is unlikely given his spotty past. Even if he were to somehow crack the starting rotation, his minutes would fall short of what is typically seen by a starter. Taking all of that into consideration, Isaac certainly comes with some risk. Yet, as we know, he only needs limited minutes to be able to be a positive contributor. If he can turn this opportunity into 20+ minutes per night, that should be enough for him to be a viable asset, even in 12-team leagues.

Toumani Camara, Portland Trail Blazers (7% rostered)

We're going deep here, considering a player many may not even be looking at when it comes to standard fantasy formats. Camara has started all five games, averaging 8.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 2.2 combined steals and blocks in 29.9 minutes per game. His upside is relatively limited, meaning he won't be for everyone. However, he has knocked down multiple three-pointers in three of the five games, tallying at least one steal in all five. He is a no-nonsense player who is still trying to earn his stripes in the NBA. Portland has no reason to ease back given their likely position come April. As long as he is starting and playing meaningful minutes, Camara is someone to consider not only in deeper formats but perhaps in 12-team leagues as well.