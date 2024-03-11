Fantasy Basketball Week 20 Start/Sit: Another Late-Season Olynyk Run?

This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

A silly-season special, Micic has been playing the best basketball of his career over the past week. Since moving into the starting lineup, he has averaged 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists, going 9-of-10 from the free throw line. The Hornets are one of the worst teams in the league, a fact that should not be lost on fantasy managers. While he doesn't have the highest upside, Micic should continue

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 19th week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

With only a few weeks left in the season, a total of 16 teams play three times during Week 20, while 12 teams will suit up four times, leaving two teams with the dreaded two-game week. Knowing whom to sit and start could be tricky. Sitting players who only go two or three times has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out who to play, regardless of game count.

With only a few weeks left in the season, a total of 16 teams play three times during Week 20, while 12 teams will suit up four times, leaving two teams with the dreaded two-game week. Knowing whom to sit and start could be tricky. Sitting players who only go two or three times has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out who to play, regardless of game count.

Four Games: BOS, CHA, CHI, DAL, DEN, DET, LAC, PHO, POR, SAS, TOR, WAS

Three Games: ATL, BKN, CLE, GSW, HOU, IND, MEM, MIA, MIL, NOP, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHI, SAC, UTA

Two Games: LAL, MIN

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 19th week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Vasilije Micic, CHA (34% ROS, 21% START)

Opponents: @DET, @MEM, PHO, @PHI

A silly-season special, Micic has been playing the best basketball of his career over the past week. Since moving into the starting lineup, he has averaged 15.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists, going 9-of-10 from the free throw line. The Hornets are one of the worst teams in the league, a fact that should not be lost on fantasy managers. While he doesn't have the highest upside, Micic should continue playing at least 30 minutes per night moving forward. That makes him not only a must-roster player, but also someone who should be considered a must-start player, especially with the favorable schedule this week.

Consider starting: Jaden Ivey, DET (89% ROS, 60% START)

Opponents: CHA, TOR, MIA, MIA

Another player with four games slated for Week 20, Ivey has been a serviceable asset over the past week, flirting with top-100 value in standard leagues. During that time, he is averaging 22.3 points per game, adding 3.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.7 steals and 2.7 three-pointers. Much like the Hornets, the Pistons have nothing to play for down the stretch. Ivey has seen at least 30 minutes in six of the past nine games, continuing to develop chemistry alongside Cade Cunningham. As long as you are prepared to take a hit in the efficiency column, Ivey makes for a viable starting option.

Consider sitting: Mike Conley, MIN (79% ROS, 41% START)

Opponents: @LAC, @UTA

Despite being a key piece for a team with championship aspirations, Conley's production over the past two weeks has been underwhelming. In that time, he has managed averages of just 9.6 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.1 steals. While his role isn't going anywhere, having only two games during Week 20 makes him a definite bench candidate. If assists are not a priority, he could even be worth dropping in some more competitive formats.

Forwards

Consider starting: Norman Powell, LAC (33% ROS, 19% START)

Opponents: MIN, @CHI, @NOP, ATL

With Russell Westbrook done for the foreseeable future, Powell has been able to ramp up both his playing time and his production. Despite continuing to come off the bench, he has now scored double-digits in four of the past five games, two of which he tallied at least 24 points. He also has at least one steal in eight straight matchups, providing serviceable numbers on both ends of the floor. With the Clippers also dealing with minor injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden, Powell could be in for his best week of the season.

Consider sitting: Vince Williams, MEM (88% ROS, 48% START)

Opponents: WAS, CHA, OKC

Although Williams has been very good over the past month, the fact he plays for the Grizzlies should be factored into any decision-making. He missed Sunday's game due to a minor knee issue, something that seems to be impacting basically the entire roster at this point. The Grizzlies also have a back-to-back this week, meaning there is a very real chance he only suits up for two of their three games. Keeping all of this in mind, shifting him to the bench could be a crafty move, and one that affords you more production across the seven-day period.

Consider sitting: Keegan Murray, SAC (90% ROS, 53% START)

Opponents: MIL, LAL, NYK

After an encouraging start to the season, Murray has leveled out of late, struggling on the offensive end of the floor. He has scored more than 20 points only twice in the past 17 games, typically shooting under 40 percent from the field. While he has been able to add a couple of other elements to his overall game, it's fair to say he still relies heavily on his points production. He will likely get hot at some point, but with production now top of mind for fantasy managers, Murray's ongoing shooting woes make him a definite bench option.

Centers

Consider starting: Kelly Olynyk, TOR (75% ROS, 52% START)

Opponents: @DEN, @DET, ORL, @ORL

It's that time of the year once again, the time for Olynyk to save your fantasy season. Having now moved into the starting lineup, Olynyk has been a top-50 player over the past week. He is averaging 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 2.0 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.7 three-pointers. Given we have seen him do this before, there is a decent chance he can maintain top-50 value for the remainder of the season. Not only is he a must-roster player across all formats, he is a must-start player and one of the few late-season additions who could be a real game-changer moving forward.

Consider sitting: Naz Reid, MIN (81% ROS, 41% START)

Opponents: @LAC, @UTA

A knee injury to Karl-Anthony Towns has opened up a sizeable role for Reid. He has subsequently scored double digits in six of the past seven games, averaging 17.3 points, 6.9 rebounds, 2.6 three-pointers and 1.8 combined steals and blocks in that time. However, with only two games this week, it's challenging to make a case for him being a starting-caliber player. He certainly warrants holding where possible. However, should your league settings not be favorable in that regard, moving on and hoping he is there at the end of the week might be the best option.