Fantasy Basketball Week 22 Start/Sit: Can Trey Murphy be the Difference?

This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 22nd week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

With only a couple of weeks left in the season, a total of 18 teams play four times during Week 22, while 12 teams will suit up three times. However, many of the four-game teams play on high-volume days, making streaming a little more complex this week. Although they only have three games, both Milwaukee and New Orleans play all their games on low-volume days. Knowing whom to sit and start could be tricky. Sitting players who only go two or three times has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out who to play, regardless of game count.

Four Games: ATL, BKN, CHA, CHI, CLE, DAL, DEN, GSW, HOU, LAC, LAL, NYK, OKC, PHI, SAC, SAS, UTA, WAS

Three Games: BOS, DET, IND, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NOP, ORL, PHO, POR, TOR

Guards

Consider starting: Trey Murphy, NOP (82% ROS, 46% START)

Opponents: OKC, MIL, BOS

Despite going 1-of-12 from the floor during Sunday's win over the Pistons, Murphy has been getting it done on the offensive end of late. He has been a top-50 player over the past month, averaging 16.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 3.5 three-pointers. Brandon Ingram is going to miss at least the next week, meaning Murphy should be looking at more than 30 minutes per night. With all three games coming on low-volume days, he could be a difference-maker, especially if he can up his effort on the defensive end.

Consider starting: Keon Ellis, SAC (10% ROS, 7% START)

Opponents: PHI, DAL, DAL, UTA

Speaking of defensive effort, Ellis epitomizes just what can be achieved when effort results in production. Now a permanent member of the starting unit in Sacramento, Ellis has been a revelation on the defensive end, averaging 2.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game over the past two weeks. During that time, he has been the 38th-ranked player in standard leagues, also scoring the ball efficiently, albeit on low volume. With four games slated for Week 22, Ellis could be a sneaky starting option for anyone focused on bolstering their defensive numbers.

Consider sitting: Jrue Holiday, BOS (96% ROS, 45% START)

Opponents: @ATL, @ATL, @NOP

Holiday has missed the past four games due to a shoulder injury, more than enough reason to consider moving him to your bench this week. Although the Celtics do play two of their three games on low-volume days, there is no guarantee Holiday is available to take the court. Boston is positioned comfortably atop the standings, only adding to the fact that they may opt to give him more time in which to get his shoulder back to 100 percent. With so much on the line for many managers this week, taking the cautious approach and shifting him to your bench might end up being the wise move.

Forwards

Consider starting: Bobby Portis, MIL (80% ROS, 44% START)

Opponents: LAL, @NOP, @ATL

The Bucks are another team that plays on all three low-volume days this week, making Portis an intriguing starting option. Although his minutes of often reliant on the health of others, Milwaukee is certainly not the healthiest team in the league. Based on what we have seen over the past few weeks, there is a chance both Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton sit out at least one game. Portis has been a borderline top-80 player over the past month, averaging 16.3 points, 8.3 rebounds, 1.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 25.5 minutes per night. Even if the team can stay healthy over the next seven days, there is more than enough meat on the bone given they have a favorable schedule.

Consider sitting: Keldon Johnson, SAS (89% ROS, 53% START)

Opponents: PHO, @UTA, NYK, GSW

Despite playing upwards of 28 minutes per night over the past two weeks, Johnson has barely been a top 180 player in that time. With averages of 14.2 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.8 three-pointers, he doesn't offer a lot in terms of fantasy upside. His minutes typically fluctuate between 24 and 34, often depending on how well he is shooting the ball. Unless you are desperate for points and threes, Johnson is definitely someone to consider moving to the bench this week.

Consider sitting: Lauri Markkanen, UTA (100% ROS, 65% START)

Opponents: DAL, SAS, HOU, @SAC

While it has been another fantastic season for Markkanen, the same cannot be said for the past three weeks. He has played in just two of the past 10 games, a trend that seems likely to continue. Although the Jazz have four games this week, the chances of Markkanen playing in more than two of those games seem remote, at best. With games played a vital factor for anyone deep into their fantasy playoffs, you are probably going to get more value from someone with less upside, yet who is likely to feature in four games rather than two.

Centers

Consider starting: Trayce Jackson-Davis, GSW (37% ROS, 16% START)

Opponents: @MIA, @ORL, @CHA, @SAS

After an up-and-down start to his NBA career, Jackson-Davis appears to have settled into a 25-minute role, typically producing at a top-100 level. In fact, he has been the 84th-ranked player over the past two weeks, compiling averages of 11.4 points to go with 7.3 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.7 blocks per game. The fact he is shooting well over 70 percent from the floor is just the icing on the cake when analyzing his overall fantasy value. With a couple of favorable matchups on the slate for this week, Jackson-Davis is someone who should be in a lot of starting lineups.

Consider sitting: Wendell Carter Jr., ORL (73% ROS, 33% START)

Opponents: GSW, LAC, MEM

Although his playing time is very similar to Jackson-Davis, Carter has been unable to convert that into sustainable fantasy value. He has been well outside the top 250 over the past two weeks, averaging 9.3 points and 7.3 rebounds per game. The Magic have numerous center options at their disposal, meaning Carter's role from one night to the next is challenging to predict. He has scored fewer than 10 points in four straight games, adding five steals and one block. Three games this week make him someone who can not only be moved to the bench, but can be dropped in many situations.