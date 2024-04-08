Fantasy Basketball Week 24 Start/Sit: Can Dalano Banton End as the King of the Silly Season?

This article is part of our NBA Start/Sit series.

If there has been one silly-season winner this year, it has to be Banton. He has scored at least 20 points in five of the past seven games, continuing to play a significant role despite coming off the bench. He has been a borderline top-100 player over the past month, averaging 19.5 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.5 three-pointers. With four games on the slate for this week and no indication he

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 24th week of the NBA season. Remember that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

With only one week remaining in the 2023-24 fantasy basketball season, a total of 24 teams will play four times during Week 24, while six teams will suit up three times. Knowing which players to sit and start could be tricky. Sitting players who only go two or three times has its advantages, but fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out who to play, regardless of game count.

With only one week remaining in the 2023-24 fantasy basketball season, a total of 24 teams will play four times during Week 24, while six teams will suit up three times. Knowing which players to sit and start could be tricky. Sitting players who only go two or three times has its advantages, but fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out who to play, regardless of game count.

Four Games: ATL, BOS, CHA, CHI, DAL, DEN, DET, GSW, HOU, LAC, MEM, MIA, MIL, MIN, NOP, NYK, OKC, ORL, PHO, POR, SAC, SAS, TOR, UTA

Three Games: BKN, CLE, IND, LAL, PHI, WAS

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the 24th week of the NBA season. Remember that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Dalano Banton, POR (61% ROS, 38% START)

Opponents: NOP, GSW, HOU, @SAC

If there has been one silly-season winner this year, it has to be Banton. He has scored at least 20 points in five of the past seven games, continuing to play a significant role despite coming off the bench. He has been a borderline top-100 player over the past month, averaging 19.5 points per game to go with 5.1 rebounds, 4.3 assists, 1.1 steals and 2.5 three-pointers. With four games on the slate for this week and no indication he will be rested down the stretch, he deserves to be in all starting lineups.

Consider sitting: Miles McBride, NYK (46% ROS, 29% START)

Opponents: @CHI, @BOS, BKN, CHI

Despite putting together the best stretch of his career over the past month, McBride's role could be about to scale back. He has been the 74th-ranked player over the past month, compiling healthy averages of 14.4 points, 2.4 assists, 1.2 steals and 2.9 triples. Although he has likely done more than enough to remain a meaningful part of the rotation, the return of OG Anunoby is likely to have an impact. He played just 18 minutes in the Knicks' victory over the Bucks on Sunday, a sign of what managers might expect to see moving forward.

Consider sitting: Cade Cunningham, DET (99% ROS, 72% START)

Opponents: @PHI, CHI, @DAL, @SAS

Another disrupted season could end with a bevy of missed games for Cunningham. He has sat out five of the past eight matchups with what the Pistons are describing as knee soreness. While head coach Monty Williams has stated that Cunningham will play again this season, there is almost no chance he will play in all four remaining games. Given the uncertainty, managers are probably best leaving him on the bench, with a view toward starting a more assured role player.

Forwards

Consider starting: Chimezie Metu, DET (9% ROS, 4% START)

Opponents: @PHI, CHI, @DAL, @SAS

We're rolling out another Pistons player, but this time, one who appears to have carved out a consistent night-to-night role. Metu's production has been somewhat up and down over the past week. However, he has been a top-20 player during that time, averaging 13.0 points, 6.5 rebounds and 3.8 combined steals and blocks. He has played at least 26 minutes in five of the past six games, earning himself a late-season opportunity. If you need a steady source of rebounds and steals, he makes sense as a speculative starting option, even in standard leagues.

Consider starting: Sandro Mamukelashvili, SAS (1% ROS, 0% START)

Opponents: @MEM, @OKC, DEN, DET

While this could very well be a case of me simply wanting to include Mamukelashvili in at least one article this season, it appears he could have some value down the stretch. Keldon Johnson could very well miss the remainder of the season, clearing a path for Mamukelashvili to see upwards of 25 minutes per game the rest of the way. He has logged at least 24 minutes in four straight contests, scoring in double digits in three of the four, while also pulling down a combined 32 rebounds. He doesn't have excessive upside, but with four games coming up, he is at least someone to consider if you want to go down swinging this season.

Consider sitting: Kyle Kuzma, WAS (98% ROS, 61% START)

Opponents: @MIN, CHI, @BOS

Having played only one game in the past five, it would appear as though Kuzma has one eye on the offseason. The Wizards' disastrous season is nearing its end, and with it comes a lot of unique lineups. At best, Kuzma might play two games this week, although based on recent shenanigans, there is a very real chance he is done for the season. If you are simply looking for games played this week, Kuzma is someone to consider moving on from.

Centers

Consider starting: Trayce Jackson-Davis, GSW (44% ROS, 26% START)

Opponents: @LAL, @POR, NOP, UTA

Jackson-Davis has started the past seven games, putting up top 55 value in that time. With averages of 11.6 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.6 combined steals and blocks over those seven starts, he is by far the Warriors' best center option. Although he is not a high-volume scorer, his defensive upside is more than enough to keep him on the floor, as well as his rim-running ability. The Warriors are likely to face either the Lakers or the Kings in the Play-In Tournament, both of which have dominant centers. Jackson-Davis is going to need to be at his best if they hope to advance any further in the postseason. For this reason, time on the floor is going to be key, making him a must-start player this week.

Consider sitting: Nic Claxton, BKN (96% ROS, 67% START)

Opponents: TOR, @NYK, @PHI

Unlike the Warriors, the Nets have now been mathematically eliminated from postseason action, meaning their rotation could get weird down the stretch. Claxton missed Sunday's game against the Kings due to an ankle injury, something that could certainly cause him to miss at least another game or two. Noah Clowney and Day'Ron Sharpe are two young centers the Nets would like to get a look at. With nothing to play for, there is a slight chance they opt to shut Claxton down. Whether this is the case or not, with only three games remaining, he is not someone managers need to view as a must-start player.