Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Start/Sit: Can Kris Dunn Stick Around This Time?

Having now, painfully for some, moved our way through the first month of the season, the grind begins. We have had some weird scheduling thus far, forcing managers to make some tough rostering decisions. Week 5 delivers a mixed bag with 18 teams lining up three times, eight teams going around four times, leaving four teams with the dreaded two-game week. Knowing whom to sit and start could be tricky. Sitting players who only go two or three times has its advantages, but Fantasy managers still have to make smart decisions when figuring out who to play, regardless of game count.

Four Games: CHI, GSW, HOU, IND, LAC, MIL, ORL, PHI

Three Games: ATL, BKN, BOS, CHA, CLE, DAL, DEN, DET, LAL, MEM, NOP, NYK, POR, SAC, SAS, TOR, UTA, WAS

Two Games: MIA, MIN, OKC, PHO

Here are four potential starts and four potential sits entering the fifth week of the NBA season. Just keep in mind that this is based on games played for the week. If you play in a rotisserie league, the number of games played each week may not matter in your format.

Guards

Consider starting: Ayo Dosunmu, CHI

Opponents: @DET, @MIL, ATL, MEM

After an indifferent start to the season, Dosunmu has put together a string of encouraging performances. He has scored double digits in five straight contests, even playing over starting point guard Josh Giddey at times. He has been a top-80 player over the past two weeks, averaging 14.9 points to go with 3.7 rebounds, 4.1 assists, 1.4 three-pointers and 1.2 combined steals and blocks. While an injury would certainly open up more playing time for Dosunmu, he is doing enough in a bench role to be considered a must-roster player. With four games coming up, he is worth throwing in your starting lineup to see if he can maintain his current momentum.

Consider starting: Kris Dunn, LAC

Opponents: GSW, ORL, SAC, @PHI

Dunn's role in the rotation coming into the season was a bit of an unknown. Across the first 10 games, his playing time fluctuated between 18 and 29 minutes per game. However, the decision was made to move Dunn into the starting lineup earlier in the week, peaking the interest of fantasy managers everywhere. Over the past three games, of which he has started two, Dunn is averaging 11.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 three-pointers in 25.9 minutes per contest. A proven defensive stopper, there is certainly room to grow when it comes to Dunn's steal numbers. If he manages to hold onto the starting spot, he could very well be on the verge of a productive stint. If there was ever a time to insert Dunn into your starting lineup, this is it.

Consider sitting: Tyus Jones, PHO

Opponents: ORL, NYK

Despite starting every game thus far, Jones has been somewhat underwhelming from a fantasy perspective. Across 13 games, he has scored more than 15 points only twice, recording multiple steals on just three occasions. In 32.3 minutes per game, Jones is putting up modest averages of just 10.4 points, 6.2 assists, 0.8 steals and 1.9 three-pointers, barely sitting inside the top 120 in standard formats. Even with Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant sidelined, Jones has been unable to capitalize, frustrating anyone with shares in the crafty point guard. During a week with only two games, managers are unlikely to regret it should they opt to move him to their bench.

Forwards

Consider starting: Tari Eason, HOU

Opponents: @MIL, IND, POR, POR

Eason opened the season as a sought after late-round pick in most fantasy drafts. Having proven he can be an elite per-minute contributor, the issue has always been playing time. He began the campaign by playing fewer than 20 minutes in four of the first five games, a worrying sign for anyone who took a chance on him. However, in eight games during the month of November, Eason has emerged as a must-roster talent, typically playing upwards of 25 minutes per night. Over the past two weeks, he has been a top-60 player, averaging 13.4 points, 6.6 rebounds, 1.6 steals, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 three-pointers in 24.8 minutes per game. Although his path to minutes remains a bumpy one, it does appear as though his arrow is pointed in the right direction, making him a viable starting option.

Consider sitting: P.J. Washington, DAL

Opponents: NOP, @DEN, @MIA

Washington returned from injury against the Spurs on Saturday, having missed five consecutive games due to a knee injury. Prior to the injury, Washington had been producing in his own unique way, seemingly alternating between offensive and defensive-focused performances. While he remains a must-roster player, there is a decent chance his playing time is going to be monitored over the coming days. Given the risk of either missed games or limited playing time, Washington is someone who may not look out of place on the bench.

Consider sitting: Keegan Murray, SAC

Opponents: ATL, @LAC, BKN

This one is a tough call, especially if Sacramento are to be without the likes of Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan, who are both dealing with back injuries. Murray has established himself as a key piece for the Kings, albeit one who is often minimized. His scoring has been sporadic to this point, averaging 13.2 points per game, adding just 1.0 combined steals and blocks. Outside of serviceable rebound numbers, Murray continues to present with a relatively empty fantasy game. While he is certainly not a must-bench player, the fact he will only suit up three times needs to be considered when making a final decision.

Centers

Consider starting: Goga Bitadze, ORL

Opponents: @PHO, @LAC, @LAL, DET

Much like last season, an injury to Wendell Carter has afforded Bitadze with a great opportunity to flaunt his talents. He has now started seven straight games, and although his playing time has fluctuated as a result of the individual matchup, his production has remained relatively consistent. In that time, he is putting up averages of 9.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 2.4 combined steals and blocks. There is almost no chance he steps into a typical starters role, but as long as Carter is sidelined, Bitadze makes for a relatively safe prototypical center.

Consider sitting: Jusuf Nurkic, PHO

Opponents: ORL, NYK

Saying it's been a rough season for Nurkic might be putting it nicely. Although he has started in every game he has played, Nurkic finds himself outside the top 250, averaging 8.8 points, 10.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals in 24.4 minutes per game. While those numbers are worrying, it has been his efficiency that has dragged down his overall value, shooting a woeful 38.4 percent from the floor and 66.0 percent from the line. He is also dealing with an ankle issue that caused him to miss a game during the week. Taking everything into consideration, it might be time to give him the week off.