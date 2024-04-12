Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Friday, April 12

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Hornets +5.5 (-108) at Celtics

DraftKings, 5:07 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Boston is sitting all six of its top players. I know their bench is solid, but I'm not giving them this much credit. Yes, Charlotte is less than healthy, but Brandon Miller and Miles Bridges are still out there, while the backcourt of Vasilije Micic and Tre Mann has been solid.

Suns -4.5 at Kings (-110)

DraftKings, 5:11 PM CT

Alex Barutha: I know the Suns have been fairly disappointing, and the Kings are on a back-to-back, but this line feels suspicious. Should Phoenix really be favored by 4.5 on the road over Sacramento? Instead of hitting the other side of the line, I'm leaning into my suspicions that the books know something we don't.

Bam Adebayo over 3.5 1Q points (-170)

DraftKings, 5:15 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Miami are 14.5-point favorites here, so I don't trust player props beyond the first quarter. But I still want to exploit how poor Toronto has played lately. The Raptors are allowing the most opponent points per game over the past 10 games, including specifically the most to centers over the past 30 days. Adebayo hasn't been especially active in first quarters lately, not having reached 4 points since March 29, but he's gone for 4+ points in 53 of his 69 first-quarter appearances.

Donovan Mitchell under 3.5 threes (-150) vs. Pacers

DraftKings, 5:19 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Pacers have been excellent protecting the perimeter lately. Over the past 10 games, they're allowing the fewest threes to opponents, including the second-fewest to shooting guards over the past 30 days. Since the All-Star Break, Mitchell is making 3.3 threes on 40%.