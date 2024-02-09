Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Friday, February 9

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Celtics to win 1Q + game vs. Wizards (-260)

DraftKings, 4:46 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Celtics are 17.5-point favorites tonight. I don't want to play this up to the number, but I don't mind laying -260 juice assuming the Celtics win the first quarter, followed by the rest of the game. Boston is fully healthy, while the Wizards are without a center following the trade of Daniel Gafford and the absences of Marvin Bagley and Richaun Holmes.

Jakob Poeltl over 1.5 blocks (-190) vs. Rockets

BetMGM, 4:40 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Poeltl has been great defensively since returning from injury, averaging 1.8 blocks in 28.5 minutes. He has at least two blocks in 17 of his 40 appearances this season. Notably, the Rockets are allowing the most blocks to opposing centers over the past 30 days, and the absence of Fred VanVleet should mean more shot attempts at the rim for Houston -- chances for Poeltl to block shots.

Brandon Miller over 24.5 points (-115) at Bucks

FanDuel, 4:52 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Milwaukee has struggled against backcourt playmakers all season, and Miller is taking on that role while LaMelo Ball is sidelined. Plus, Charlotte just traded away P.J. Washington, which should open up more usage. Miller has scored 20+ points in six straight games (27.7 PPG) and is averaging 23.3 PPG over his past 12 appearances.