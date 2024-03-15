NBA Betting
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Friday, March 15

Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Friday, March 15

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Kirien Sprecher 
Published on March 15, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Wendell Carter over 8.5 rebounds (-115) at Raptors

FanDuel, 11:29 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Carter's playing time hasn't been the most consistent, but he's still averaging 8.3 boards in 26.3 minutes since the All-Star break. It's a great matchup on the glass for him tonight. Over the past 10 games, the Raptors are allowing the most rebounds per game (51.1), plus the most to centers over the past 30 days.

Dejounte Murray over 8.5 assists (-118) at Jazz

FanDuel, 11:39 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Murray has averaged 8.1 assists over the past nine games with Trae Young sidelined. While the totals have been inconsistent, this is a good matchup against the struggling Jazz. Utah has given up the most assists over the past 10 games (31.1 average) and is allowing the most assists specifically to point guards over the past 30 days.

Miles Bridges Over 28.5 Points+Rebounds versus Suns (-115)

FanDuel, 2:20 PM CT

Kirien Sprecher: Bridges has surpassed this total in six of his last seven games, averaging 23.0 points and 8.3 rebounds during that stretch. Jusuf Nurkic has been eating up boards like a madman recently, but the Suns are at full strength now and expected to play a lot of small-ball, which should give Bridges the advantage down low more often than not.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NBA Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NBA fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher
Kirien Sprecher is a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate who has covered the NBA, NFL and MLB for RotoWire since early 2021. In his free time, Kirien is probably arguing a foul call during a pickup basketball game at a local rec center.
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 15
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 15
NBA Fantasy: Ten Players to Add Off the Waiver Wire
NBA Fantasy: Ten Players to Add Off the Waiver Wire
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Key Adds for Week 22
Fantasy Basketball Waiver Wire: Key Adds for Week 22
NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire: Top Pickups Ahead of Playoffs, including Dalano Banton, Duncan Robinson and Simone Fontecchio
NBA Fantasy Waiver Wire: Top Pickups Ahead of Playoffs, including Dalano Banton, Duncan Robinson and Simone Fontecchio
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 15
NBA DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 15
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 15
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 15