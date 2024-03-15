Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Friday, March 15

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Wendell Carter over 8.5 rebounds (-115) at Raptors

FanDuel, 11:29 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Carter's playing time hasn't been the most consistent, but he's still averaging 8.3 boards in 26.3 minutes since the All-Star break. It's a great matchup on the glass for him tonight. Over the past 10 games, the Raptors are allowing the most rebounds per game (51.1), plus the most to centers over the past 30 days.

Dejounte Murray over 8.5 assists (-118) at Jazz

FanDuel, 11:39 AM CT

Alex Barutha: Murray has averaged 8.1 assists over the past nine games with Trae Young sidelined. While the totals have been inconsistent, this is a good matchup against the struggling Jazz. Utah has given up the most assists over the past 10 games (31.1 average) and is allowing the most assists specifically to point guards over the past 30 days.

Miles Bridges Over 28.5 Points+Rebounds versus Suns (-115)

FanDuel, 2:20 PM CT

Kirien Sprecher: Bridges has surpassed this total in six of his last seven games, averaging 23.0 points and 8.3 rebounds during that stretch. Jusuf Nurkic has been eating up boards like a madman recently, but the Suns are at full strength now and expected to play a lot of small-ball, which should give Bridges the advantage down low more often than not.