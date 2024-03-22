Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Friday, March 22

This article is part of our NBA Roundtable series.

Best Bets

Myles Turner Over 6.5 Rebounds (-135) at Golden State Warriors

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:00 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Since missing a Feb. 14 win in Toronto, Turner has appeared in 14 straight games and averaged 7.1 rebounds during that stretch. He's totaled just eight rebounds over his last two games -- mostly due to foul trouble -- and faces a strong rebounding team in Golden State. However, the last time these two teams met, Turner grabbed seven boards in just 23 minutes, and there were a total of 174 shot attempts (83 misses). There'll be plenty of chances for Turner to pad his rebounding stats in his high-octane matchup.

Jaden Ivey Over 19.5 Points+Assists (-115) versus Boston Celtics

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:00 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: In March (11 games), Ivey has averaged 16.5 points and 4.0 assists in 31.9 minutes per game. The last time he faced the Celtics, the former Boilermaker posted 22 points (8-15 FG) and four assists. Even if this one turns into a rout, Ivey should get plenty of playing time and usage, so it's just a matter of efficiency.

Kris Murray Over 4 rebounds (-110) at Los Angeles Clippers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:00 p.m. CT

Kirien Sprecher: Murray has started 15 straight games for the shorthanded Trail Blazers and averaged 5.0 rebounds per night during that stretch. He's grabbed at least four rebounds in 11 of his 16 starts this season.

Kyle Anderson Under 15.5 Points + Assists (-120) vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

DraftKings Sportsbook, 1:30 p.m. CT

Jason Shebilske: Although the Timberwolves will be going up against a shorthanded Cavaliers squad Friday, Anderson has struggled to hit at least 16 points and assists combined. He reached the mark Tuesday against the Nuggets and has now done so twice over his last four appearances, but those were the only two times he's hit this mark over his last 12 outings. Anderson is inconsistent in both scoring and assists, so it seems likely that the under will hit.