Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Friday, March 29

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on March 29, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Mikal Bridges over 2.5 threes (-162) vs. Bulls

FanDuel, 2:09 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Bridges has been launching away from three and hitting lately. He's made 3+ triples in six straight games, averaging 3.8 makes on 38.3% during this stretch. He's in a relatively favorable matchup, as the Bulls have allowed the third-most opponent three-point makes across the past 10 games.

Jalen Williams over 1.5 steals (+135) vs. Suns

BetMGM, 2:11 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Williams has been excellent on defense lately. He's recorded at least one steal in 13 of the past 14 games, averaging 1.5 swipes during that stretch. He's going up against Phoenix, who has allowed the third-most opponent steals across the past 10 games.

Jalen Green over 27.5 points (-120) at Jazz

DraftKings, 2:13 PM CT

Alex Barutha: Green has gone for at least 26 points in seven straight games, averaging 33.7 points on 53/49/81 shooting. Eventually, he'll cool off, but I'm not sure that's tonight. Utah has allowed the most opponent points per game across the past 10 games as they've let the yarn run out on their season.

Jalen Duren O12.5 rebounds at Wizards (-125)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 2:30pm CT

Nick Whalen: We're going back to the well on Duren, who leads the NBA in defensive rebound percentage and goes up against a Wizards team that ranks 28th in total rebound percentage and 29th in rebounds allowed to opponents since the break. In three previous matchups against Washington this season, Duren has averaged 17.0 boards per contest.

