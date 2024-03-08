Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Friday, March 8

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Anfernee Simons under 6.5 assists (-134) vs. Rockets

FanDuel, 4:11 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Rockets, though they don't play well on the road, have a fairly strong defense. Over the past 10 games, they're allowing the second-fewest assists per game to opponents, plus the second-fewest to point guards specifically. Simons is running the point for Portland, averaging 6.6 assists since the All-Star break. I'm banking on him going below his average tonight.

Malik Beasley O2.5 3PM at Lakers (-118)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: Beasley has been in the midst of a big-time slump, hitting just two of his last 20 attempts from three over the last three games. On the year, he's been one of the better outside shooters in the NBA, so I look at this as a short-term blip. Prior to this three-game slump, Beasley had hit 3.9 threes per game at a 46.5% clip over his previous 12 games.

Pelicans -7.5 at 76ers (-115)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: This is a relatively big number on the road, but the Pelicans come in with two days of rest and essentially a fully healthy roster, whereas the Sixers are still down Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and De'Anthony Melton. Since Embiid went down, Philly ranks 21st in offense, 29th in defense and has the fourth-worst NET rating in the NBA. The Sixers are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games and just 2-5 ATS as a home dog this season. Meanwhile, the Pels are 10-6 ATS when they have a rest advantage and 8-3 ATS when playing on at least two days of rest.