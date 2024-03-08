NBA Betting
Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Friday, March 8

Written by 
Alex Barutha 
Nick Whalen 
Published on March 8, 2024

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

Best Bets

Anfernee Simons under 6.5 assists (-134) vs. Rockets

FanDuel, 4:11 PM CT

Alex Barutha: The Rockets, though they don't play well on the road, have a fairly strong defense. Over the past 10 games, they're allowing the second-fewest assists per game to opponents, plus the second-fewest to point guards specifically. Simons is running the point for Portland, averaging 6.6 assists since the All-Star break. I'm banking on him going below his average tonight.

Malik Beasley O2.5 3PM at Lakers (-118)

FanDuel Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: Beasley has been in the midst of a big-time slump, hitting just two of his last 20 attempts from three over the last three games. On the year, he's been one of the better outside shooters in the NBA, so I look at this as a short-term blip. Prior to this three-game slump, Beasley had hit 3.9 threes per game at a 46.5% clip over his previous 12 games.

Pelicans -7.5 at 76ers (-115)

DraftKings Sportsbook, 3pm CT

Nick Whalen: This is a relatively big number on the road, but the Pelicans come in with two days of rest and essentially a fully healthy roster, whereas the Sixers are still down Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey and De'Anthony Melton. Since Embiid went down, Philly ranks 21st in offense, 29th in defense and has the fourth-worst NET rating in the NBA. The Sixers are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games and just 2-5 ATS as a home dog this season. Meanwhile, the Pels are 10-6 ATS when they have a rest advantage and 8-3 ATS when playing on at least two days of rest.

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Alex Barutha
Alex Barutha
Alex is RotoWire's Chief NBA Editor. He writes articles about daily fantasy, year-long fantasy and sports betting. You can hear him on the RotoWire NBA Podcast, Sirius XM, VSiN and other platforms. He firmly believes Robert Covington is the most underrated fantasy player of the past decade.
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
