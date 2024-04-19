Free NBA Picks Today: Best Bets for Friday's Play-In Games

This article is part of our NBA Picks series.

For the latest NBA Odds, including NBA Futures and NBA player props, visit RotoWire's NBA Betting page. We also have betting tools like Historical NBA Odds and ATS Standings. For up-to-date NBA player news and NBA Injury Report info, head to RotoWire's NBA Lineups page.

Not sure where to bet? Check out our information on NBA Betting Apps and NBA Betting Sites.

If you play fantasy basketball, check out RotoWire's NBA Fantasy Advice and helpful tools like our Current Fantasy Basketball Rankings and NBA DFS Lineup Optimizer.

Best Bets

Coby White over 2.5 threes (-150) at Heat

BetMGM, 1:10 PM CT

Alex Barutha: White was dominant in Wednesday's Play-In victory over Atlanta, posting 42 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals and three made triples with no turnovers. Now he faces a Heat team that's better at defense, but will be without Jimmy Butler. In 1,000 possessions this season with Butler and Terry Rozier off the court while Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are on, the Heat have allowed opponents to take 42.2% of their shots from deep (2nd percentile). They've played good defense on those shots (32.7 3P%), but I'm looking at this from a volume perspective. In four prior appearances against Miami this season, White made 4.0 threes per game at 41%.

Jaime Jaquez Over 21.5 Pts+Reb+Ast (-102) versus Chicago Bulls

FanDuel at 11:30 am CT

Kirien Sprecher: Jaquez posted 15 points (6-11 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists in only 22 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the 76ers, but he should play closer to 30 minutes Friday versus Chicago, as the Heat will be without Jimmy Butler (knee) and Terry Rozier (neck). It's also unclear how many minutes Duncan Robinson (back) can play, as he was cleared for the Play-In Tournament after missing Miami's final four regular-season games but didn't see the floor versus Philadelphia. Jaquez played at least 31 minutes 33 times during his rookie campaign and averaged 16.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists in those contests.